Ardoq
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: ardoq.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Ardoq의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their people, projects, strategies, processes, applications, infrastructure, and capabilities. With Ardoq, fresh data creates a dynamic overview that provides insights for better decisions. Through the aid of dashboards, interactive visualizations, and diagrams, users can focus on understanding interdependencies between technology and people, and less time documenting. Ardoq is a bold, caring, and driven company with a mission to empower our customers to drive value through successful change. More info: www.ardoq.com.
카테고리:
웹사이트: ardoq.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Ardoq에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.
대안
관련 추천 사항
Mermaid Live Editor
mermaid.js.org
Visual Workforce
visualworkforce.com
ImplantBase
implantbase.com
Kibana
elastic.co
JSON Visio
jsonvisio.com
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Ideally
goideally.com
Cloudcraft
cloudcraft.co
Scientific American
scientificamerican.com
People.ai
people.ai
Research Studio
researchstudio.ai
Palowise
palowise.ai