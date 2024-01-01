WebCatalog

Ardoq

Ardoq

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: ardoq.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Ardoq의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their people, projects, strategies, processes, applications, infrastructure, and capabilities. With Ardoq, fresh data creates a dynamic overview that provides insights for better decisions. Through the aid of dashboards, interactive visualizations, and diagrams, users can focus on understanding interdependencies between technology and people, and less time documenting. Ardoq is a bold, caring, and driven company with a mission to empower our customers to drive value through successful change. More info: www.ardoq.com.

카테고리:

Business
데이터 시각화 도구

웹사이트: ardoq.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Ardoq에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Canva

Canva

canva.com

Looker Studio

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Visme

Visme

visme.co

Infogram

Infogram

infogram.com

Rose AI

Rose AI

rose.ai

Venngage

Venngage

venngage.com

Databox

Databox

databox.com

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Cluvio

Cluvio

cluvio.com

NVivo

NVivo

qsrinternational.com

Geckoboard

Geckoboard

geckoboard.com

관련 추천 사항

Mermaid Live Editor

Mermaid Live Editor

mermaid.js.org

Visual Workforce

Visual Workforce

visualworkforce.com

ImplantBase

ImplantBase

implantbase.com

Kibana

Kibana

elastic.co

JSON Visio

JSON Visio

jsonvisio.com

Mapbox

Mapbox

mapbox.com

Ideally

Ideally

goideally.com

Cloudcraft

Cloudcraft

cloudcraft.co

Scientific American

Scientific American

scientificamerican.com

People.ai

People.ai

people.ai

Research Studio

Research Studio

researchstudio.ai

Palowise

Palowise

palowise.ai

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.