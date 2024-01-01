Weka

Weka

웹사이트: weka.io

WEKA helps data-driven organizations seamlessly and sustainably store, process, and manage data virtually anywhere with cloud simplicity and on-prem performance. Our software-defined, cloud-native data platform turns stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloads like AI and HPC.
카테고리:
Business
Machine Learning Software

