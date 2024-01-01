WebCatalog

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webでプレイ

ウェブサイト：poki.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるSudoku Calendarのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Sudoku Calendar elevates the classic Sudoku experience to new heights of fun! Select your Sudoku challenge of the day from the calendar, or test your skills with a random game! Adjust the difficulty level from easy to hard, and customize the grid by hiding impossible numbers for a clearer view. Need a little assistance? Don't worry, hints are available if you need them. It's time to solve some Sudoku games!

