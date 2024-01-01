Doodle Block Puzzle offers a fun challenge as you need to put different shapes of blocks in the right place to solve puzzles! Exercise your spatial awareness to envision the perfect fit for each block, discovering surprising ways to form unique shapes. Feel stuck? Simply tap the hints button for help! With over 100 puzzles to conquer, can you crack them all and master the art of block puzzling?

ウェブサイト：poki.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはDoodle Block Puzzleによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。