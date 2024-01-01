Farm and Mine
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：poki.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるFarm and Mineのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Farm and Mine is a simulation game that allows you to build and manage your very own farming and mining empire. Begin with a single plot of land and grow crops to feed your villagers, gradually expanding your population and unlocking all kinds of opportunities. The increasing population can bring you new workforces to help you with various tasks like planting, cow husbandry, pumping, house construction, fishing, and more! With unlimited possibilities and the richest resources at your disposal, how big can you grow your thriving town?
ウェブサイト：poki.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはFarm and Mineによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。