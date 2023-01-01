Chicky Farm
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：poki.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるChicky Farmのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Chicky Farm is an idle game that puts you in charge of your very own chicken farm! Your days on the farm are filled with various tasks—feeding chickens with hay, assisting in hatching eggs, collecting eggs, and selling them. Use the earnings to buy more chickens or upgrade them. Need help? You can always hire workers to share the workload. Plus, you can customize the look of your farm to your liking! Cluck, cluck! How many happy chickens can you raise?
ウェブサイト：poki.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはChicky Farmによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。