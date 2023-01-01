Age of War is a classic Tower Defense game that was originally made in Flash in 2007. In this game, you command an army from their humble beginnings in the Stone Age all the way to the Future Age. You can choose which units to buy and once they're summoned, they will fight the enemies coming from the other camp. Every enemy you defeat will give you Experience and Gold. You can use the gold you earn to get more troops. Earn enough experience, and you’ll be able to advance to the next age - which means better units and better towers! Be sure to use your Special attack when you're in a bind - they're powerful attacks that can wipe out the enemy in one go! Can you fight your way through history?

