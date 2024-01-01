Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Zaymo

Zaymo

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：zaymo.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるZaymoのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Interactive email builder for ecommerce brands Recent changes in email clients made it possible to embed a whole website inside an email. We've built the first email builder that lets Shopify brands create emails that are fully interactive like websites. Zaymo emails decrease friction and increase conversion for product marketing and data collection.

ウェブサイト： zaymo.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはZaymoによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

こちらもおすすめ

Ryzeo

Ryzeo

ryzeo.com

Arcade

Arcade

arcade.software

Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol

getsitecontrol.com

Barilliance

Barilliance

barilliance.com

soona

soona

soona.co

Unlayer

Unlayer

unlayer.com

sendwithus

sendwithus

sendwithus.com

Zembula

Zembula

zembula.com

Sendy

Sendy

sendy.co

Guideflow

Guideflow

guideflow.com

Dastomize

Dastomize

dastomize.com

SimilarMail

SimilarMail

similarmail.com

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.