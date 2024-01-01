Interactive email builder for ecommerce brands Recent changes in email clients made it possible to embed a whole website inside an email. We've built the first email builder that lets Shopify brands create emails that are fully interactive like websites. Zaymo emails decrease friction and increase conversion for product marketing and data collection.

