Youengage
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：youengage.me
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるYouengageのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
ウェブサイト： youengage.me
免責事項：WebCatalogはYouengageによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。