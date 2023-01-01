Worksup
Worksup
We have been organizing conferences and business events for over 20 years. At one point, facing different event industry challenges we decided to create an event platform both easy-to-use for attendees and quick to set up for organizers. Now, our expertise spans over the full spectrum of event management, providing simple events live-streaming, Q&A, engaging tasks, exhibition opportunities for partners and business networking activities for participants. Worksup is being constantly developed thanks to the feedback we get from our clients and from the founders’ implemented experience. During each event planning road, Worksup is the organizer’s supportive friend and our consultants suggest the best solutions to support your individual goals.
