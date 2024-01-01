代替案 - Workstream.io

WebCatalog

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Tableau (フランス語で文字通り「小さなテーブル」を意味し、「絵」という意味でも使用されます。pl. tableaux、またはまれに tableaus) は、次のことを指します。

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Looker は、リアルタイムのビジネス分析を簡単に探索、分析、共有できるようにするビジネス インテリジェンス ソフトウェアおよびビッグ データ分析プラットフォームです。

Deepnote

Deepnote

deepnote.com

データ サイエンティストと研究者向けの管理ノートブック。

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

ビジネス インテリジェンスおよび分析ソフトウェア。 Zoho Analytics は、データを視覚的に分析し、見事なデータ視覚化を作成し、隠れた洞察を数分で発見できるセルフサービス BI およびデータ分析ソフトウェアです。

Grow

Grow

grow.com

ビジネスの成長を促進し変革するために必要な洞察を解放するビジネス インテリジェンス ソフトウェア。

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Alibaba Cloud は、信頼性が高く安全なクラウド コンピューティング ツールと製品の統合セットを提供し、複数の地域でクラウド インフラストラクチャやデータ センターを構築してビジネスを強化するのに役立ちます。無料でお試しください。

Metabase

Metabase

metabase.com

社内でデータと分析を共有するための最も速くて簡単な方法。 MySQL、PostgreSQL、MongoDB などに接続できる、5 分でインストールできるオープンソースのビジネス インテリジェンス サーバーです。誰でもこれを使用して、グラフ、ダッシュボード、夜間の電子メール レポートを作成できます。

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

複雑なデータ向けの BI の業界リーダーである Sisense のビジネス インテリジェンス ソフトウェア - 複数のソースから増え続けるデータを簡単に準備、分析、探索します。

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Domo, Inc. は、米国ユタ州アメリカン フォークに拠点を置くクラウド ソフトウェア会社です。ビジネス インテリジェンス ツールとデータの視覚化を専門としています。

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Mode は、SQL、R、Python、ビジュアル分析を 1 か所に組み合わせた共同データ プラットフォームです。接続、分析、共有をより迅速に。

Klipfolio

Klipfolio

klipfolio.com

Klipfolio は、チームやクライアント向けの強力なリアルタイム ビジネス ダッシュボードを構築するためのオンライン ダッシュボード プラットフォームです。

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

エンドツーエンドの SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack は、マーケティング、製品、収益、販売データを統合して、キャンペーンの LTV や各マーケティング チャネルの解約率などの隠れた洞察を明らかにする SaaS 分析ツールです。セットアップはありません。コードがありません。無料でお試しください

Cube

Cube

cubeanywhere.com

ビジネスを管理するために必要な洞察力!プロジェクトのコスト、時間、経費がリアルタイムなので、プロジェクト、タスク、クライアントの管理が簡単になります。チームメンバー、プロジェクト、クライアント、会社レベルで豊富なインタラクティブなグラフを取得します。私たちは、あなたのビジネスがオフィスの玄関で始まり、終わるわけではないことを承知しています。あなたのビジネスはあなたがいる場所にあります!いつでもどこでも Cube にアクセスできます。 Cube には、ラップトップ上のシンプルな Web ブラウザー、またはネイティブ アプリを備えた iPhone、iPad、Android からアクセスできます。

Chartio

Chartio

chartio.com

Chartio のクラウドベースのビジネス インテリジェンスおよび分析ソリューションを使用すると、誰もがビジネス アプリケーションからデータを分析できます。

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy

microstrategy.com

MicroStrategy のビジネス分析およびモビリティ プラットフォームは、企業が分析およびモビリティ アプリを構築および導入してビジネスを変革するのに役立ちます。

Hex

Hex

hex.tech

Hex は、データ サイエンスと分析のための最新のデータ プラットフォームです。共同作業が可能なノートブック、美しいデータ アプリ、エンタープライズ グレードのセキュリティ。

Mineo

Mineo

mineo.app

Python ノートブックをデータ アプリに変換します。 Mineo は、データを探索し、Python のスーパーチャージされたノートブックに基づいてデータ アプリを構築およびデプロイするためのプラットフォームです。

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

Alteryx は、最先端の分析クラウド プラットフォームを提供します。 AI を活用した分析の自動化により、誰もが影響力の高い洞察を発見できるようになります。

Cascade

Cascade

cascade.io

Cascade は、チーム向けに構築された初の高度な分析ツールです。これにより、アナリストは大規模なデータセットをカスタムの予測的洞察に変換し、結果を簡単に共有できます。

GoodData

GoodData

gooddata.com

GoodData は、高速で信頼性が高く、使いやすい分析を提供する組み込み BI および分析プラットフォームです。すべてのビジネス ユーザーを念頭に置いて構築されています。

Avora

Avora

avora.com

Avora AutoML は、異常検出と根本原因分析により、ビジネス指標が変化する理由を発見する時間を (秒単位で) 短縮します。

Holistics

Holistics

holistics.io

ホリスティックを使用すると、技術チームに迷惑をかけることなく、誰もが自分のデータに関する質問に答えることができます。ビジネスチームとデータチームの両方にとって「リクエストキューのイライラ」はもうありません。

Datazip

Datazip

datazip.io

Discover Datazip, a comprehensive no-code data engineering solution designed for time-conscious analysts and operators. Simplify your data management process by consolidating dispersed data sources, utilizing ETL, data warehousing, and transformation capabilities. With Datazip's intuitive platform, ...

Cube Analytics

Cube Analytics

cubeanalytics.com

Cube is an automation platform that empowers teams to easily create custom data and analytics applications in minutes, without writing code.

Kleene

Kleene

kleene.ai

Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Inte...

Composable Analytics

Composable Analytics

composable.ai

Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.

TURBOARD

TURBOARD

turboard.com

TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.

Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics

pyramidanalytics.com

Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...

MachEye

MachEye

macheye.com

MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...

Caplena

Caplena

caplena.com

Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...

Planr

Planr

planr.com

Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...

Ikigai

Ikigai

ikigailabs.io

Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...

Epsilon3

Epsilon3

epsilon3.io

Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...

panintelligence

panintelligence

panintelligence.com

Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...

Bold BI

Bold BI

boldbi.com

Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...

CorralData

CorralData

corraldata.com

At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...

Targit

Targit

targit.com

At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...

ConverSight

ConverSight

conversight.ai

ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...

PopSQL

PopSQL

popsql.com

PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...

ClicData

ClicData

clicdata.com

ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...

Bold Reports

Bold Reports

boldreports.com

Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...

Discern

Discern

discern.io

B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...

DataGPT

DataGPT

datagpt.com

DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like

Easy Insight

Easy Insight

easy-insight.com

Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...

Luzmo

Luzmo

luzmo.com

Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...

Savant Labs

Savant Labs

savantlabs.io

Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...

Knowi

Knowi

knowi.com

Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...

Lightdash

Lightdash

lightdash.com

Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...

datapine

datapine

datapine.com

datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!

Toucan

Toucan

jointoucan.com

Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...

Incorta

Incorta

incorta.com

Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...

Phocas Software

Phocas Software

phocassoftware.com

Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...

Explo

Explo

explo.co

Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...

Sigma

Sigma

sigmacomputing.com

Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...

Mediafly

Mediafly

mediafly.com

B2B の収益実現のための最初で唯一の拠点 チームが購入者と関わり、販売者を準備し、価値を定量化し、パフォーマンスを継続的に最適化するために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 1 つのモジュラー プラットフォーム — 予測可能な大規模な収益増加を実現します。

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

ウェブサイトと製品の分析は正しく行われます - ついに! Usermaven の Spotless™ トラッキングはすべてのイベントを自動的にキャプチャし、開発者への依存を排除​​し、マーケティング担当者や製品担当者にとって最も簡単な分析ツールになります。

Altair One

Altair One

altairone.com

Altair One™ は、シミュレーションおよびデータ分析テクノロジー、スケーラブルな HPC およびクラウド リソースへの動的な共同アクセスをすべて 1 か所で提供します。

