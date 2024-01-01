代替案 - Wellable
Sendoso
sendoso.com
主要な送信プラットフォームである Sendoso は、バイヤージャーニー全体を通じて顧客と関わるための新しい方法を企業に提供することで、企業が目立つよう支援します。
Tremendous
tremendous.com
デジタル決済を国際的に大規模に送信します。即時配達、ストレスのない引き換え、何百もの特典オプション。使いやすいプラットフォームで支払いを購入、送信、追跡、管理、ブランド化できます。
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy は、経験と喜びの力を利用して世界中の人々を結びつける、オールインワンのエンタープライズ ギフト プラットフォームです。
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
Stadium
bystadium.com
スタジアムを使用すると、規模や距離に関係なく、グローバルなグループでのギフト、特典、記念品をシンプルかつ個人的なものにすることができます。世界中の受信者が希望するものと送信先を選択できるようにすることで、推測を排除し、各交換の影響を最大化します。クライアントに感謝する場合でも、従業員の新入社員研修を行う場合でも、Stadium はどこにいても従業員を魅了し、祝うためのオールインワン プラットフォームです。注文の設定については、こちらから電話を予約してご相談ください: https://www.bystadium.com/book-a-call/
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
ビジネス向けの報酬、インセンティブ、福利厚生および支払いインフラストラクチャ。 新興企業から大企業まで、あらゆる規模の何千もの企業が Xoxoday のビジネス通貨を使用して、報酬、特典、インセンティブを送信し、支払いを行っています。