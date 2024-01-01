WebCatalog

代替案 - Wellable

Sendoso

sendoso.com

主要な送信プラットフォームである Sendoso は、バイヤージャーニー全体を通じて顧客と関わるための新しい方法を企業に提供することで、企業が目立つよう支援します。

Tremendous

tremendous.com

デジタル決済を国際的に大規模に送信します。即時配達、ストレスのない引き換え、何百もの特典オプション。使いやすいプラットフォームで支払いを購入、送信、追跡、管理、ブランド化できます。

Snappy

snappy.com

Snappy は、経験と喜びの力を利用して世界中の人々を結びつける、オールインワンのエンタープライズ ギフト プラットフォームです。

Giftogram

giftogram.com

Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...

Guusto

guusto.com

Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...

Awardco

award.co

Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...

Stadium

bystadium.com

スタジアムを使用すると、規模や距離に関係なく、グローバルなグループでのギフト、特典、記念品をシンプルかつ個人的なものにすることができます。世界中の受信者が希望するものと送信先を選択できるようにすることで、推測を排除し、各交換の影響を最大化します。クライアントに感謝する場合でも、従業員の新入社員研修を行う場合でも、Stadium はどこにいても従業員を魅了し、祝うためのオールインワン プラットフォームです。注文の設定については、こちらから電話を予約してご相談ください: https://www.bystadium.com/book-a-call/

Xoxoday

xoxoday.com

ビジネス向けの報酬、インセンティブ、福利厚生および支払いインフラストラクチャ。 新興企業から大企業まで、あらゆる規模の何千もの企業が Xoxoday のビジネス通貨を使用して、報酬、特典、インセンティブを送信し、支払いを行っています。

