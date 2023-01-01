代替案 - Vurvey
elink.io
Web リンクを使用してあらゆるものを構築します。 elink には、ブックマークの保存と Web ページ、電子メール ニュースレター、RSS Web サイト ウィジェット、ソーシャル バイオ リンク、ソーシャル ウォール、自動コンテンツなどの構築に必要なものがすべて揃っています。数分でコンテンツを作成できます。
Short.io
short.io
Short.io は、ブランド ドメインに短いリンクを作成するホワイト ラベル URL 短縮ツールです。ブランドの URL を短縮、カスタマイズし、視聴者と共有します。
Revue
getrevue.co
忠実な視聴者を構築します。 Revue を使用すると、ライターや出版社は編集ニュースレターを簡単に送信し、報酬を得ることができます。
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
共有するリンクにリターゲティング ピクセル、カスタム CTA、カスタム ドメインを追加し、リンクのサムネイルの外観をカスタマイズして、クリックしたユーザーをリターゲティングします。
Radio.co
radio.co
ラジオ局を作りたいですか? 1 つの使いやすいプラットフォームからスケジュールを自動化し、ライブ配信し、リスナーを追跡します。 Radio.coへようこそ。
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops は、ランキング コンテスト、懸賞、プレローンチ、紹介プログラムを開始するためのバイラルおよび紹介マーケティング プラットフォームです。
ShareASale
shareasale.com
ShareASale と提携して、信頼できるアフィリエイト マーケティング ネットワークの一員になりましょう。当社のネットワークは、パートナーにマーケティング ソリューションを提供します。
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence は、ブランドとインフルエンサーがつながり、協力し、目標を達成できるようにするインフルエンサー マーケティング サービスです。
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer は、オンラインで実際に何が起こっているかを発見するための、より安価、最速、そして簡単な方法です。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter は、ビジネス向けの高度なレポートや機能を求めていない人に、クリーンで簡単なライティング エクスペリエンスを提供します。
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
専門家が厳選した 100,000 を超えるビジネス名から選択できる、オリジナルのブランド名マーケットプレイスです。一致する .com とロゴを入手し、当社のチームからブランディングに関する無料のアドバイスを入手してください。
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...
Origits
origits.com
Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.
YouVisit
youvisit.com
THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink は世界で最もインテリジェントな URL 短縮ツールです。デバイス、オペレーティング システム、国、さらにはクリック日付に基づいて、ユーザーをさまざまな目的地に動的にルーティングするリンクを作成します。
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady は、通話キャンペーンの拡大を目指すマーケティング担当者のためのプラットフォームです。 Pay-Per-Call マーケットプレイス、リードツーコールの自動化、および動的なコール配信
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
ブログ管理は、パブリッシャー、ブロガー、ウェブサイト所有者がコンテンツを掲載することで収益を得ることができるプラットフォームです。これは、ゲスト投稿やスポンサー付きコンテンツを合法的な方法で販売できる、信頼できる信頼できるプラットフォームです。 Web サイトの所有者は、自分の Web サイトをプラットフォームに追加し、コンテンツの公開に対して報酬を受け取ることができます。ブログ管理は、Web サイト所有者が安定した収益源を確立することで、ブログや Web サイトを収益化するのに役立ちます。
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social は、デジタル マーケティング キャンペーンの開発、承認、開始の方法に革命を起こすように設計された先駆的なプラットフォームです。 Approved Social の核となるのは、マーケティング チーム、代理店、ブランドがクリエイティブな承認プロセスを合理化し、所要時間を短縮し、生産性を大幅に向上できるようにする共同フィードバックおよび承認エンジンです。主な機能: リアルタイム コラボレーション: 承認済み ソーシャルは、チーム メンバーとクライアントがマーケティング資料を迅速にレビューおよび承認するための統一されたスペースを提供することで、リアルタイム コラボレー...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind は、あらゆる Web サイトに数分で統合できる、完全にカスタマイズ可能でコーディング不要のウィジェットを提供する大手プロバイダーの 1 つです。最もトレンドのウィジェットには次のようなものがあります。 RSS Facebook ウィジェット Twitter ウィジェット YouTube ウィジェット Google カレンダー ウィジェットなどリストは続きます。そのうえ？ 14 日間の無料トライアルを開始できます。条件はありません。
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
電子メール チェッカー ツールは SMTP ベースであり、あらゆる電子メール アドレスを検証/検証するための最高の精度と追加の有用な情報を提供します。電子メール チェッカー ツールがどのように動作するかを正確に確認するには、電子メール アドレスを入力して [確認] をクリックしてください。 1 日あたり最大 10 個の電子メール アドレスを無料でテストできます。
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
MarketMate AI の使命は、販売とマーケティングを連携させて創造性を高め、収益を高めることです。私たちは、生成 AI を実際のマーケティング ワークフローにとってより使いやすいものにすることに専念しています。 AI を活用した直感的な B2B マーケティング プラットフォームとして、MarketMate はターゲット市場の特定、メッセージング、コンテンツの自動化、セールスイネーブルメントに重点を置いています。 MarketMate AI を使用すると、ブランド メッセージとシームレスに連携する購入者ペルソナに合わせたコンテンツを生成できます。当社のプラットフォームは使いやすさを重視し...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi は、世界中で 70 万人以上のユーザーを抱えるオムニチャネル マーケティング オートメーション ツールです。これを使用すると、あらゆる企業 (マイクロ ブロガーから巨大な多国籍企業まで) が、リードの獲得から顧客のコンバージョンとロイヤルティに至るまで、販売サイクル全体を管理できます。 E-goi スケジュールを使用すると、ランディング ページ、フォーム、ポップアップを作成し、高度な自動化 (放棄されたカートの回収、リード スコアリング、NPS など) を実行し、電子メール マーケティング戦略、SMS、WebPush、プッシュ通知、音声を実装できます。キャンペーン。パブリック AP...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink は、トラフィック損失、外部リンクの損傷、利益の逸失からユーザーを保護するために設計された URL 短縮ツールです。
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
収益をもたらすビジネスの中核部分に集中し、プラットフォーム上で自動化された機械的な広告管理作業に HeadBidder.net を使用してください。 Header Bidding 管理プラットフォームは、パブリッシャーおよびオンライン広告のプロフェッショナル チーム向けに作成されています。コンテナ、サードパーティ統合、分析など、すぐに使える機能とツールをまとめたものです。無料トライアルを開始してください。
QApop
qapop.com
QApop は、Quora をマーケティング チャネルとして活用するのに役立ちます。マーケティング ツールを使用すると、次のことが可能になります。 - Quora で最適な質問を見つけます。 - AI が数分で質問に回答できるようにします。 - 何百ものビューで未回答の質問を追跡します。 Quora は、有料の獲得やコンテンツに焦点を当てているかどうかに関係なく、優れた追加のマーケティング チャネルですマーケティング。ブログのコンテンツを再利用して、同じキーワードに焦点を当てることができます。 Quora Ads で回答を宣伝し、すぐに結果を取得します。
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays は、Web 検索、自然言語処理、機械学習に重点を置いたソフトウェア サービス会社です。開発者とデータ アナリストの混合チームにより、当社は大量の非構造化データを処理するためのデータ インテリジェンスに対するクライアントのニーズに応えます。当社は、コントロール パネルである Websays ダッシュボードを使用して、このデータをトピックごとに分類し、センチメントなどの指標を分析し、概要とレポートをすべてリアルタイムで生成します。当社は以下を提供します: - 評判レポート - デジタルクリッピング - 意見、市場、競合レポート - 影響力のある人の特定 - 選挙予測 さらに、当社の...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
承認 — オンライン顧客レビューを完全に自動化します。 Google、Facebookなどからレビューをインポートします。自動レビューリクエスト。美しい紹介ウィジェット。
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso は無料のウェブサイト アナライザーです。何千もの Web サイトに関する無料レポートを提供します。当社の広範なデータベース内のすべての Web サイトについて、トラフィック統計、月収、Facebook 共有情報、Web サーバーの場所、Web サイトの価値推定などの詳細な分析を確認できます。
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView は、Web サイトにアクセスした企業の IP アドレスを当社のデータベースと照合して、それらの企業の名前などを伝える Web 分析ソフトウェアです。
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow は、顧客エンゲージメントのための AI を活用したオムニチャネル会話スイートです。オールインワンの SleekFlow プラットフォームは、WhatsApp、Instagram、ライブ チャットなど、誰もが利用するメッセージング チャネル全体でシームレスでパーソナライズされたカスタマー ジャーニーを作成します。 SleekFlow は、企業がすべてのワークフローを有意義な会話を中心に据えられるようにすることで、コミュニケーションの未来を形作ることに専念しています。 SleekFlow は、マーケティングや販売からサポート チームに至るまで、最先端の会話型 AI 機能を活用し...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com は、世界をリードするマーケティング自動化プラットフォームと統合し、業界をリードするデータ統合システムを通じて視聴者の成長を最大化し、放棄されたカートの収益を取り戻し、失効した視聴者を再エンゲージします。顧客維持率を高め、放棄収益を 10 倍に増やすように構築されたプラットフォームを使用して、e コマース ストアの未利用収益を最大化します。
Roivenue
roivenue.com
ROIVENUE は、e コマース向けの分析、アトリビューション、最適化スイートです。データ統合とマルチタッチ ジャーニーの理解を通じて、マーケティング担当者が収益の成長を加速し、マーケティング利益を増やすのに役立ちます。データドリブンのアトリビューション モデルを使用することで、マーケティング担当者はパフォーマンスの低いキャンペーンを特定し、過剰投資されたチャネルに対処し、ROI を最大化するために広告予算を再配分することができます。当社のクライアントは、当社独自の AI を活用したアトリビューション モデルの導入後、通常、2 桁の ROI の増加を経験しています。 Roivenue では、...
RapidFunnel
rapidfunnel.com
経験豊富な業界リーダーによってネットワーク マーケティング専用に構築された独自のテクノロジーを使用して、見込み客の発掘と採用を爆発的に行います。 Authentic Sharing Technology で販売と採用を強化します。温かい市場とのつながりとコンバージョンを増やすように設計されています。 10年以上にわたって現場でテストされてきました。現在、世界クラスの組織の売上を圧倒しています。コンバージョンへの道を切り開くこのネットワーク マーケティング ツールを使用して、あなたの分野に競争力を与えましょう。また、MLM ツールの歴史の中で初めて、フィールド全体の活動に関するデータ分析をリアル...
DoubleTick
doubletick.io
Doubletick は、Gmail と Google Workspace (G Suite) の無料かつ無制限のメール追跡で、リアルタイムのデスクトップ通知や WhatsApp のような送信済みボックスの二重チェック マーク (✓✓) を備えています。単一の青いチェックマーク ✓ は、電子メールが送信されたが、受信者がまだ開封していないことを示します。二重の青いチェックマーク ✓✓ は、電子メールが受信者によって開封されたことを意味し、灰色のチェックマークは、電子メールが追跡されていないことを示します。
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify は、すべてのマーケティング活動 (マルチチャネル) を追跡および帰属させるための、電子商取引企業に特化したソフトウェアです。革新的な追跡テクノロジーを使用すると、モデリングや Google Analytics を使用せずにユーザーを追跡でき、GDPR に 100% 準拠します。 Tracify は、各チャネル (メタ、TikTok、Google、ネイティブ、メール、インフルエンサー) のパフォーマンスに関するさまざまな洞察を提供するさまざまな詳細なダッシュボードを提供するだけでなく、これらすべてのチャネルを総合的にまとめてカスタマー ジャーニーを透過的に提示します。
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
GPT-3 テクノロジーを使用して保持トラフィックと収益を向上