Vocode

Vocode

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：vocode.dev

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるVocodeのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstractions (streaming, turn-based) * Conversation functionality (endpointing, emotion tracking) * Integrations to all of the best speech-to-text/text-to-speech providers * Cross-platform support (telephony, web, Zoom)
カテゴリー:
Productivity
Generative AI Infrastructure Software

ウェブサイト： vocode.dev

免責事項：WebCatalogはVocodeによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Together AI

Together AI

together.ai

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

Chooch

Chooch

chooch.ai

Katonic.ai

Katonic.ai

katonic.ai

BentoCloud

BentoCloud

bentoml.com

Vext

Vext

vextapp.com

PromptPrivacy

PromptPrivacy

promptprivacy.com

Promptly

Promptly

trypromptly.com

Predibase

Predibase

predibase.com

こちらもおすすめ

AssemblyAI

AssemblyAI

assemblyai.com

Voicetapp

Voicetapp

voicetapp.com

Dictalogic

Dictalogic

dictalogic.com

Resemble.ai

Resemble.ai

resemble.ai

Transcribe

Transcribe

transcribe.wreally.com

Typecast

Typecast

typecast.ai

Wavel AI

Wavel AI

wavel.ai

Uberduck

Uberduck

uberduck.ai

dupdub

dupdub

dupdub.com

Dictanote

Dictanote

dictanote.co

LumenVox

LumenVox

lumenvox.com

PlayHT

PlayHT

play.ht

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.