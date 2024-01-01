代替案 - vidIQ

WebCatalog

Pictory

pictory.ai

Pictory の強力な AI により、テキストを使用してプロ品質のビデオを作成および編集できます。技術的なスキルやソフトウェアのダウンロードは必要ありません。

Ripl

ripl.com

Ripl を使用すると、中小企業はプロ並みのアニメーション ビデオ、コラージュ、スライドショー、レイヤー化された静止画像投稿を数分で作成できるほか、Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn、Twitter、YouTube に即座にスケジュールを設定したり投稿したりすることができます。すべて使いやすいモバイルおよびデスクトップのブラウザ アプリを使用します。

Predis

predis.ai

ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI により、ブランド言語でビデオ、カルーセル、単一画像の投稿を生成して共有します。

Submagic

submagic.co

AI を活用したキャプションでビデオを強化 🚀 完璧な絵文字とインテリジェントに強調表示されたキーワードを備えた簡単なキャプション。すべて AI によって生成されます。

Smash Balloon

smashballoon.com

WordPress 用の完全にカスタマイズ可能なソーシャル メディア フィード プラグイン。 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter、YouTube のフィードを表示 - 130 万人のユーザーに信頼されています。

Social Press Kit

socialpresskit.com

adnomaly

adnomaly.de

Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...

Ad Targeting

adtargeting.io

AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.

Lnk.Bio

lnk.bio

Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...

Hypage

hypage.com

Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.

Tagembed

tagembed.com

Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...

Keepface

keepface.com

Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...

