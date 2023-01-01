代替案 - Vertify
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach Sales Engagement プラットフォームは、効率的かつ効果的に見込み顧客と関わり、より多くのパイプラインを推進し、より多くの取引を成立させるのに役立ちます。今すぐデモをリクエストしてください。
Gong.io
gong.io
営業リーダーがどのようにレベニュー インテリジェンスを活用して担当者の成功を飛躍的に高め、より多くの取引を獲得するかを学びましょう。あなたのような収益専門家からの投票で第 1 位に選ばれました。デモを予約してください。
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft はナンバー 1 のセールス エンゲージメント プラットフォームであり、B2B 販売者がより早く「はい」を得るのに役立ちます。当社は今日のトップ CRM と統合し、データをお金に変えます。
Clari
clari.com
B2B 収益チーム向けの予測、アクティビティ インテリジェンス、パイプライン管理。
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen は、すべてのデータをスマート オートメーションと強力な AI に接続することで、あらゆる規模の営業、マーケティング、サービス チームに優位性をもたらします。
Groove
groove.co
摩擦のない販売の力を体験してください。 最高評価の Salesforce セールス エンゲージメント プラットフォームを使用して、販売プロセスからの摩擦を排除し、より多くの収益を生み出します。
Jiminny
jiminny.com
チームの収益を最大化します。会話インテリジェンスを通じて営業チームの潜在力を引き出し、収益を促進します。
Syncari
syncari.com
Syncari は、チームがすべてのデータを完全に制御できる世界初のコード不要の完全なデータ自動化プラットフォームです。技術スタック全体にわたるデータの統合と管理が、かつてないほど簡単になりました。
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso は、営業チームと市場開拓チームがより多くの取引を成立させ、成長を加速し、真の収益を獲得できるように導く AI コンパスです。
Klearly
klearly.com
Klearly is software that enables sales, marketing and customer success teams to use first-party data to more predictably generate revenue and drive growth.
Inselligence
inselligence.com
The Inselligence revenue intelligence platform provides sales performance optimization, pipeline management, and accurate revenue forecasting just by connecting your CRM. Works with HubSpot, Salesforce, PipeDrive, and more. Inselligence works with teams of all sizes.
SkyGeni
skygeni.com
SkyGeni is an Explainable-AI powered Revenue Growth Insights platform that delivers proactive, actionable insights to empower B2B revenue leaders to drive efficient and predictable revenue growth and transform rep productivity. SkyGeni's pre-built dashboards, ML models and algorithms combine data fr...
Sightfull
sightfull.com
Sightfull is the first fully automated revenue analysis and optimization solution for SaaS companies. The platform is trusted by some of the fastest growing SaaS companies including Wiz, OPSWAT, Vast Data and Armis. Built from the ground up for business users, it provides revenue leaders and RevOps ...
MeetRecord
meetrecord.com
MeetRecord helps sales teams get in-depth visibility into customer conversations to accelerate deal flow and automate coaching. Find patterns to accelerate deal flow -- Evaluate individual sales calls or analyze conversations across teams to discover patterns to close deals faster, how your sales re...
Fullcast
fullcast.com
Fullcast is the only go-to-market (GTM) planning platform that seamlessly connects your GTM planning activities with your tactical sales operations. It allows you to continuously update your strategy and deploy changes instantly. Companies that plan with Fullcast: -> Plan in days, not weeks or month...
SalesDirector.ai
salesdirector.ai
SalesDirector.ai is an agnostic revenue data platform that helps B2B sales organizations scale by capturing and delivering intelligent sales data and analytics to the entire revenue stack. SalesDirector.ai helps B2B sales organizations scale by delivering intelligent sales analytics to their CRM and...
Weflow
getweflow.com
Weflow is a sales performance & forecasting platform. Sales teams use Weflow to drive sales performance, process adherence, and forecast accuracy. - Save reps 4h/week by making Salesforce updates faster - Spot risks early to win 12% more deals - Get >92% forecast accuracy with an effective process &...
Kluster
kluster.com
Kluster の収益予測プラットフォームにより、SaaS 企業は四半期ごとに目標を達成できます。私たちは、戦略、計画、実行を可能にすることで収益リーダーが成長を達成できるよう支援します。 Kluster の使いやすいツールは、収益チームが勝利戦略を定義し、目標を達成する計画を立て、取引とパイプライン管理を実行するのに役立ちます。当社は統合スピードとライブ予測においてナンバーワンです。 Kluster は、重要な収益会議の中心にあります。取締役会レベルの分析や収益計画から、予測コールやパイプラインのレビューまで。ビジネスの全員が、最高の品種の収益に関する洞察とワークフローを中心に連携します。 ...
BoostUp.ai
boostup.ai
BoostUp.ai は、最初で唯一の RevBI エンジンを搭載した RevOps コマンド センターです。これにより、最も重要な収益に関する洞察の提供が加速され、収益プロセスの導入が簡素化されます。 RevBI を使用すると、BoostUp によって RevOps が収益データを完全に制御できるようになり、チームを調整し、反論の余地のない洞察を提供して責任を負わせることができます。このプラットフォームには、RevBI Advanced Analytics、Deal Review and Management、Forecast Intelligence and Management の 3 ...
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
生産的で賢明な営業チームはより賢く働き、より多くの成果を上げます。 Collective[i] は、データ、人材、プロセスを調整するための総合的なアプローチです。私たちはこれを顧客関係の最適化と呼んでいます。スタック内の既存の営業ツールを使用するだけで効率が向上し、データから営業チームの運営方法や活動の実行方法まですべてを想像してみてください。販売業務とマーケティングに関して、Collective[i] はクリーンで包括的かつ自動化されたデータ収集を提供します。ロボティック プロセス オートメーション (RPA) を使用すると、営業チームが使用する作業ツール (電子メール、カレンダーなど) か...
SetSail
setsail.co
SetSail は、販売活動のキャプチャを自動化し、収益インテリジェンスを提供し、販売パフォーマンスを改善して収益を増やす販売データ プラットフォームです。
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B の収益実現のための最初で唯一の拠点 チームが購入者と関わり、販売者を準備し、価値を定量化し、パフォーマンスを継続的に最適化するために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 1 つのモジュラー プラットフォーム — 予測可能な大規模な収益増加を実現します。
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
パイプラインと収益につながる B2B マーケティング Dreamdata は、B2B 市場開拓データを自動的に抽出、クリーンアップ、簡素化して、収益の原動力について完全な透明性を提供します。
Staircase AI
staircase.ai
すべてのチームメンバーを収益リーダーに変えましょう。 人工収益知能を活用して顧客離れを予測し、隠れた成長機会を大規模に特定し、人間によるフィードバックの必要性を排除します。