WebCatalog

VerticalResponse

VerticalResponse

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：verticalresponse.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるVerticalResponseのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

VerticalResponse®, a Deluxe company, helps businesses connect with their customers on email, social media and more. Create, manage and optimize email marketing campaigns in just a few clicks, with no design or coding experience needed. Choose from a variety of mobile-responsive, attractive templates, or build messages from scratch using our easy email editor. Save time with automatic welcome messages and other autoresponders that ensure a great experience for your email subscribers. Engage your audience even more with social posts, landing pages and customer surveys you can create and publish in minutes. Additionally, VerticalResponse integrates with Salesforce and dozens of other online platforms, making it easy to capture customer data that flows right into your contact lists. Over 1,400,000 businesses of all sizes have trusted the VerticalResponse platform with their email marketing needs.

カテゴリー:

Business
Email Marketing Software

ウェブサイト： verticalresponse.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはVerticalResponseによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

ConvertKit

ConvertKit

convertkit.com

SuiteDash

SuiteDash

suitedash.com

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.