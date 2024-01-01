UXReality
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：uxreality.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるUXRealityのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
UXReality is an inclusive AI-powered app for creating your own universe of user behavior data. It has all mobile behavior tracking features such as heatmap, gaze plot, emotions, voice, scroll and click flows recordings with webcam Eye Tracking, Emotion Measurement, and Surveys.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： uxreality.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはUXRealityによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。