UXReality is an inclusive AI-powered app for creating your own universe of user behavior data. It has all mobile behavior tracking features such as heatmap, gaze plot, emotions, voice, scroll and click flows recordings with webcam Eye Tracking, Emotion Measurement, and Surveys.

