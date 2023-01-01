代替案 - UserZoom
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Human Insight プラットフォームである UserTesting が提供する、オンライン カスタマー エクスペリエンスを向上させるためのユーザビリティ テストおよび調査ツール。 G2 のナンバー 1 CX 業界ソフトウェア。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout の定性調査プラットフォームは、モバイル アプリと 10 万人以上の熱心な参加者を使用して、瞬間のビデオを効率的にキャプチャし、洞察を簡単に得ることができます。
Prolific
prolific.co
オンデマンドのセルフサービスのデータ収集。 Prolific は、研究、調査、実験に参加する質の高い研究参加者を募集するのに役立ちます。
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
450,000 人を超える精査された消費者や専門家からなる当社の聴衆からユーザーを募集することも、独自の聴衆を連れてきて、あらゆる種類の UX 調査のための参加者データベースを構築することもできます。
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap は、顧客からのフィードバックを活用して、より優れた、より成功した製品やサービスを構築するための多用途のフィードバック プラットフォームを使用して、貴社のビジネスを支援します。製品開発ライフサイクルに沿ってユーザーのフィードバックを収集します。無料でお試しください。
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
研究者と参加者のマッチング。 世界中のあらゆる調査方法で参加者を募集したり、有料の調査機会を見つけたりできます。
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io は、ゲームを変える生成的な AI を活用した洞察を備えた定性調査をスケールするように構築されており、世界で最も愛されている市場調査ツールの本拠地です。
Lyssna
app.lyssna.com
Lyssna (formally UsabilityHub) is a remote user research platform that allows companies to recruit, research, interview and understand their audiences so they can create better experiences. The best teams use Lyssna so they can deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faste...
PickFu
pickfu.com
Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter gives you feedback from your target customers. Learn what your B2B SaaS ICPs: ⦿ think and want, what are their pains, desired gains, and jobs-to-be-done ⦿ how your marketing and product messaging is resonating with them Wynter helps B2B companies speed up market feedback loops and convert mor...
Survicate
survicate.com
顧客のフィードバックを数週間ではなく数分で大規模に収集できる、簡単なアンケート ソフトウェアです。なぜなら、顧客からのフィードバックはそれほど複雑なものではないからです。 Survicate は、セットアップ、カスタマイズ、統合が簡単である点で高く評価されています。
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig - 以前の UserLeap。迅速かつ信頼性の高い、コンテキストに沿ったユーザー調査。 Sprig の対象を絞ったマイクロ調査、ビデオ質問などを使用して、ユーザー調査を早期かつ頻繁に実施できるようにします。