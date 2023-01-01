代替案 - Usermaven
Salesforce
salesforce.com
セールスフォース・ドットコム株式会社は、カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに本社を置くアメリカのクラウドベースのソフトウェア会社です。同社は (CRM) 顧客関係管理サービスを提供し、顧客サービス、マーケティング オートメーション、分析、アプリケーション開発に重点を置いた補完的なエンタープライズ アプリケーション スイートも販売しています。 2020 年、フォーチュン誌は従業員の満足度調査に基づいて、Salesforce を「働きがいのある企業トップ 100 のリスト」で 6 位にランク付けしました。
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho の一連のオンライン生産性向上ツールと SaaS アプリケーションを使用して、ビジネス全体を運営します。世界中で 5,000 万人を超えるユーザーが当社を信頼しています。永久無料プランをお試しください。
Miro
miro.com
Miro は、デジタル付箋を使ったブレインストーミングからアジャイル ワークフローの計画と管理まで、分散したチームが効果的に連携できるようにするオンラインの共同ホワイトボード プラットフォームです。
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plusは、営業、マーケティング、サポートの各チームが単一のインターフェース上で一体となって作業できるようにする統合CXプラットフォームです。
TheyDo
theydo.io
顧客中心で問題を解決するデジタルデザイン思考。実証済みの手法を大規模に使用して、ビジネスを変革し、画期的なイノベーションを生み出します。
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat は、美しく、柔軟で強力なカスタマー サクセス プラットフォームです。顧客 360、ヘルススコア、プレイブック、顧客ポータルなど。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap は、カリフォルニア州マウンテンビューに本社を置く、SaaS ベースの顧客ライフサイクル管理およびモバイル マーケティング会社です。 2013 年 5 月に設立され、ソニー、ボーダフォン、カルーセル、DC コミックス、Go-Jek、BookMyShow、DealsPlus を含む 8,000 社以上にモバイル アプリ分析とユーザー エンゲージメント製品を提供しています。同社はセコイア・キャピタル、タイガー・グローバル・マネジメント、アクセル・パートナーズ、リクルート・ホールディングスの支援を受けている。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage は、強力な顧客分析、自動化されたクロスチャネル エンゲージメント、AI 主導のパーソナライゼーションで構成されるフルスタック ソリューションです。
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
世界で最も完全なデジタル エクスペリエンス分析プラットフォームを使用して、収益、コンバージョン、エンゲージメントを向上させます。
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero は、企業が顧客の製品使用状況を理解し、健康状態を評価し、顧客エクスペリエンスを管理および自動化する手段を企業に提供するカスタマー サクセス ソフトウェアです。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
顧客データを一元管理し、顧客の健康状態を明確に把握し、維持と成長を促進するエクスペリエンスを拡張するのに役立つカスタマー サクセス ソフトウェア。
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia は、Dries Buytaert と Jay Batson が共同設立した Software-as-a-Service 企業で、オープンソース Web コンテンツ管理プラットフォーム Drupal のエンタープライズ製品、サービス、技術サポートを提供しています。
Totango
totango.com
Totango は、企業が SaaS カスタマー ジャーニーに焦点を当てながら収益の増加を促進し、解約を削減するのを支援するカスタマー サクセス ソフトウェアです。トタンゴを無料で体験してください。
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento は、オンライン ビジネス向けに作成された強力なメッセージング自動化プラットフォームであり、強力な電子メールと SMS マーケティングの自動化を備えています。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
エンゲージメントを高める電子メール自動化ソフトウェア。 コンバージョンを促進するパーソナライズされたコンテンツで電子メールの視聴者を引きつけます。 Upland Adestra は、世界的なブランドや成長中のブランド向けに、ファーストパーソン マーケティングの電子メールとライフサイクル マーケティング ソリューションを提供する世界有数のプロバイダーです。
Act-On
act-on.com
B2B、B2C、電子メール マーケティングに特化したマーケティング オートメーション プラットフォームは、現代のビジネスの実際のニーズを満たすために構築されました。
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics は、サイロ化されたマーケティング、販売、収益、顧客データを接続して以下を行うマーケティング測定およびアトリビューション プラットフォームです。 - カスタマー ジャーニーの完全なファネル ビューを提供します - チャネル、キャンペーン、コンテンツ、キーワード レベルで収益を正確にアトリビュートします - マルチタッチを作成します6 つの異なるアトリビューション モデル (ファースト クリック、ラスト クリック、リニア、位置ベース、時間減衰、データドリブン アトリビューション) を使用したアトリビューション レポート - コスト、機会、収益、ROI で広告プラット...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage は、世界中の 800 以上のブランドの顧客エンゲージメントを簡素化するフルスタックの Retention OS です。このプラットフォームにより、企業はさまざまなデジタル チャネルを通じてユーザーとパーソナライズされた有意義な関係を構築できます。 WebEngage は、ツールとソリューションの包括的なスイートにより、企業が顧客を効果的に理解し、関与し、維持できるようにします。 - 顧客データの統合: WebEngage を使用すると、企業はさまざまなソースからの顧客データを統合して、リアルタイムの洞察を提供し、特定の顧客の属性や行動に基づいてターゲットを絞ったキャンペーン...
Knotch
knotch.com
Knotch のコンテンツ インテリジェンス プラットフォームは、どのコンテンツが機能しているのか、そしてその理由を明らかにするため、推測に費やす時間を減らし、より多くの時間を行動に移すことができます。 データドリブンのマーケティングチームからの信頼
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud の Customer Engagement & Experience プラットフォーム (以前は Netcore Smartech として知られていました) は、マーケター、グロース、製品マネージャーが複数のタッチポイントにわたって顧客との強力な会話を促進できるワンストップの成長プラットフォームです。 AI/ML の力を活用した Netcore Cloud により、Web サイトやモバイル アプリのブランドはオムニチャネルの成長を促進できます。このプラットフォームは以下を提供します。 - オンラインとオフラインの両方のチャネルからのユーザー データを統合することによ...
cux.io
cux.io
私たちは訪問者の体験を数値に変換し、カスタマージャーニー全体にわたる行動パターンを認識し、即時に実用的な洞察を提供します。データスパムはもう不要
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
ChannelMix は、エンドツーエンドのプラットフォームと包括的な分析製品スイートを備えており、大手ブランドや代理店にマーケティング ROI を測定し、成長させるための明確な道筋を提供します。 ChannelMix は、より正確で持続可能でビジネスに影響を与える洞察を提供するファーストパーティの分析追跡とデータ モデルを備えた、将来に対応したマーケティング測定の先駆者です。 ChannelMix を使用すると、クエリやコードの作成方法を学ぶ必要がなく、マーケティング支出、目標、ROI などを完全に可視化して制御できます。 - ChannelMix には SQL やコーディングの知識は必要あ...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics は、訪問者のアクティベーション、顧客エンゲージメント、最先端の分析スイートに特化した革新的な顧客エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。このプラットフォームにより、B2C ブランドは顧客ライフ サイクルを自動化、パーソナライズし、完全に管理できるようになり、最も野心的なビジョンを実現し、成長を推進できます。迅速な実装 (45 日以内!) と継続的なイノベーションへの取り組みにより、Solitics パートナーと顧客は、コンバージョン、維持率、LTV のすべてにおいて優れた結果を目の当たりにしています。複数の業界にわたる何百もの世界的ブランドが、Solitics を採用し、リア...
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon は、Web パーソナライゼーションおよびアカウントベースのオーケストレーション ソリューションです。目標ベースのジャーニー オーケストレーション プラットフォームは、カスタマー ジャーニーを理解し、パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスを大規模に提供するために使用されるメイン ハブです。これにより、訪問者が Web サイトに継続的に関与するようになり、ビジネス パフォーマンスの向上が促進されます。 。アトリビューションベースのパーソナライゼーションでパイプラインと収益を加速します。 - すべての Web サイト訪問者に適切なメッセージとアセットを提供し、より迅速に顧客になるの...
Prelay
prelay.com
Prelay のチーム セリング プラットフォームは、企業が複雑な取引を簡素化し、最も貴重な社内リソースを最大限に活用して、チームとしてより迅速に収益を向上させるのに役立ちます。あまりにも多くの収益チームが、静的な CRM ファイルと従来のツールによって販売の可能性を抑制しています。複雑な取引を管理するための専用ソリューションがなければ、社内関係者は一元的な追跡、監視、学習を行わずに、その場限りの電子メール、チャット、ドキュメントに頼ることになります。結果？社内の遅延、盲点、取引のスリッページ。 Prelay は、専用のチーム販売プラットフォームを使用して取引の混乱を克服します。 Prelay...
Lifesight
lifesight.io
すべてのマーケティングを有効に活用 - AI を活用した測定で独自のデータを活用し、最適なマーケティング上の意思決定を行います。データアナリストや科学者は必要ありません。 Lifesight のプラットフォームを使用すると、現代のマーケティング担当者は、顧客データの所有権を取得し、ID の紛失を軽減し、パーソナライズされた所有チャネル エクスペリエンスを強化し、プライバシーに安全な測定を可能にすることで、より大きな成果を達成することができます。
Quadient
quadient.com
Quadient は、世界で最も有意義な顧客体験を支える原動力です。私たちは、組織が顧客との強力なつながりを構築できるよう支援します。
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
すべての訪問者にパーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスを備えた、より優れたコンバージョンファネルを構築します
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto のオールインワン CRM、電子メール、マーケティング プラットフォームを使用して、顧客を理解し、データ主導型のフルスペクトラム戦略を立ち上げます。