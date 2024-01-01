Twinkl
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：twinkl.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるTwinklのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Trusted by teaching communities worldwide, Twinkl provides instant access to over 600,000 teacher-created resources including worksheets, display materials, entire schemes of work, lesson planning and assessment materials right through to online educational games, augmented reality and so much more!
ウェブサイト： twinkl.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはTwinklによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。