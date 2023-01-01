代替案 - Trustpilot
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
デジタル マーケティング代理店向けに最も急速に成長しているホワイトラベル プラットフォーム。 CRM、電子メール、双方向 SMS、ファネル ビルダーなど!
Podium
podium.com
レビュー、メッセージング、支払い、Web チャットなどを使用して、ビジネスに不公平な優位性を与えます。
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv の小規模ビジネス ソフトウェア (CRM、テキストおよび電子メール マーケティング、ソーシャル メディア、Web サイトなど) を使用して、いつでも、どこでも、どのデバイスでも顧客を管理できます。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye は、包括的な顧客体験プラットフォームです。あらゆる規模の 60,000 以上の企業が毎日 BirdEye を使用しており、レビューを通じてオンラインで見つけられ、テキスト メッセージによるやり取りで顧客に選ばれ、調査と洞察ツールで最高の企業となっています。
G2
g2.com
ユーザー評価とソーシャル データに基づいて、最高のビジネス ソフトウェアとサービスを比較します。 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM、マーケティング ソフトウェアのレビュー。
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
ローカル検索で成功するためのオールインワン プラットフォーム · BrightLocal を使用してランキングを上げ、評判を高め、ローカル検索で目立つようにしましょう。
Text Request
textrequest.com
顧客エンゲージメントを促進する オフィスの電話番号からコンピュータ上で直接テキストメッセージを送信できるため、実際に応答を得ることができるビジネス メッセージング プラットフォームです。
Yext
yext.com
Yext は、オンライン ブランド管理の分野で事業を展開するニューヨーク市のテクノロジー企業です。アプリ、検索エンジン、その他の機能のクラウドベースのネットワークを使用して、ブランドの更新を提供します。同社は、ハワード ラーマン、ブライアン ディステルバーガー、ブレント メッツによって 2006 年に設立されました。最近の統計によると、2019年の時価総額は20億ドル以上、2021会計年度の収益は3億5,470万ドルとなっています。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
独自のブランドでデジタル ソリューションを販売する最も簡単な方法。 Vendasta は、中小企業にデジタル ソリューションを提供する企業向けのホワイトラベル プラットフォームです。
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 アプリレビュー管理および ASO ツール。フィードバックを分析し、評価を管理してレビューに返信し、App Store、Google Play、Amazon のオーガニック ダウンロードを増やします。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
より多くのレビューを獲得し、評判を築く最も簡単な方法です。ソーシャルメディアで話題を作り、SEOを改善し、より多くの売上を獲得しましょう。
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
レビュー、ストーリー、ソーシャル メディア フィード、写真を収集し、Web サイトに埋め込むための最高の UGC プラットフォームです。自動的に！
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby は、DMS に統合され自動化された最新のコミュニケーション プラットフォームであり、顧客とのつながりや顧客変換を容易にします。ディーラーのサービスパフォーマンスを高速レーンに押し上げます。
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers は、受賞歴のある顧客レビュー ソフトウェア会社です。さらに多くのレビューを取得します。顧客に対応する。顧客エクスペリエンスに関する洞察を見つけます。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter は、複数の拠点を持つブランドに、大規模な顧客エクスペリエンスの監視、分析、改善に必要なローカルの洞察とツールを提供します。
EmbedMyReviews
embedmyreviews.com
EmbedMyReviews is an all in one online reputation management platform. The first platform to provide direct Stripe integration a one-click website builder and a focus on agencies. If you are looking to white-label then there is no better choice then EmbedMyReviews. The level customisation, features ...
ResellerRatings
resellerratings.com
We bring shoppers and merchants together to improve the buying experience. ResellerRatings helps customers find, choose, and advocate for the products and brands they love while providing organizations with the tools to boost discovery, increase conversion, and build social proof. With ResellerRatin...
TrueReview
truereview.co
The most effective way to increase your Google (or any other website) reviews is with TrueReview! With TrueReview, sending SMS or Email review requests is simple and does not require complicated setup. TrueReview keeps track of your customers' interactions with review requests, and sends follow-up e...
Tagsen
tagsen.com
Business and marketing printing solutions at Tagsen, India's top online platform for quality products like business cards, banners, stickers, leaflets, and more.
URLScore.ai
urlscore.ai
Whether you're cautious about website safety before visiting, or seeking to boost your cyber threat detection, Urlscore is here to help. Use our webform or integrate our API to classify URLs and pinpoint potential risks, ensuring safer browsing experiences.
paiza
paiza.jp
ITエンジニア・プログラマ専門の総合求職・学習サイト【paiza（パイザ）】。プログラミングスキルチェックで実力を可視化し、スキルがあると認められれば企業からスカウトが届くなど転職が有利に。学歴や職歴ではなく「技術がある人」が評価されるサービスです。
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
ReviewsOnMyWebsite helps businesses monitor, request and showcase their online reviews to help increase social proof and build trust with their customers.
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Jabio, the technology behind Sitejabber, is a brand-boosting platform that enables businesses to leverage real reviews. Companies use our comprehensive, tech-enabled suite of reputation management tools to source and widely publish reviews across multiple sites and platforms – resulting in expanded ...
Oggvo
oggvo.com
Oggvo makes it easy for small businesses to grow and stay competitive by simplifying their customer’s experience at every step of the journey.
Great Recruiters
greatrecruiters.com
We help staffing firms accelerate their growth by maximizing their ROI on their reviews, referrals, reputation and recruiters.
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
Since 2010, Shopper Approved has helped over 25,000 online businesses collect up to 10x more ratings and reviews than any other review platform online. We're also a two-time award-winning Inc. 500 company, an official Google Review Partner, and we have an A+ BBB rating. The thing that really sets Sh...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, business...
Reviews.io
reviews.io
REVIEWS.io is a leading provider of review collection and eCommerce marketing solutions. Build your online reputation, encourage consumer loyalty, and connect your business model to market demands through genuine customer feedback. Our contract free price plans are fully customisable, and all come w...
Score My Reviews
scoremyreviews.com
Score My Review is a state-of-the-art review and reputation management software for small and medium-sized businesses. Our automated and easy-to-use interface helps business owners collect authentic customer reviews on autopilot. With Score My Reviews, you can get more 5 Star reviews on review sites...
Experience.com
experience.com
2015 年以来、Experience.com は、AI を活用した世界クラスのオンライン評判、レビュー、プレゼンス管理ソリューションを提供し、企業や専門家がオンライン プレゼンスと顧客と従業員のエンゲージメントを強化できるよう支援してきました。何百万もの組織の進化と改善を支援するという共同使命を持った Experience.com の統合 SaaS プラットフォームは、デジタル マーケティング イノベーションの最前線で業界をリードし続けています。
Social Places
socialplaces.io
複数拠点のブランドのリスティング、評判、ソーシャル、広告、予約を専門とするマーケティング テクノロジー エージェンシー。ソーシャル プレイスはフランチャイズにとって手頃な価格で、ローカル マーケティング戦略を実装および推進するための実践的なサービスを提供します。製品スイートには、チャネル全体の「リスト - ロケーションの設定、最適化、管理」ページが含まれます。評判 - 複数のチャネルにわたるフィードバックを一元管理して応答します。ソーシャル - ローカライズされたコンテンツを大規模にアップロード、管理、承認します。広告 - 100 以上のプラットフォームにわたる有料メディアとデータの視覚化。 ...
Partoo
partoo.co
Partoo の使命は、企業のインターネット上での認知度を高め、電子上での評判を向上させ、より多くの顧客を獲得できるよう支援することです。当社のオールインワン ソリューションは、直感的なダッシュボードを通じて戦略的な意思決定を可能にし、意思決定者が ROI を測定し、永続的な顧客関係を育むことを可能にします。 Partoo は、マクドナルド、トヨタ、カルフール、スポーツ ダイレクトなどの大企業だけでなく、中小企業も含め、さまざまな業界の幅広い国内および国際企業と連携しています。当社のローカル リスティング ソリューションはシンプルなので、企業はローカル レベルとブランド レベルの両方でツールを...
Synup
synup.com
Synup は、ローカル リスティング、評判管理、ソーシャル メディア管理の 3 つのアプローチでブランドのオンライン プレゼンスを変革します。 Synup を使用すると、ブランドは、1 つの総合的なダッシュボードで、すべての場所およびメディア チャネルにわたって、関連性があり信頼できるビジネス コンテンツを配信できます。ブランドは、オンラインのレビュー、ランキング、エンゲージメントを向上させながら、すべてのビジネス拠点のリストとコンテンツを管理および最適化できるようになりました。 Synup は、あらゆるオンライン プロファイルとプラットフォームをマーケティング チャネルに変えて ROI を...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap は、ブランドが実際の顧客や従業員から本物のエクスペリエンスを簡単に作成し、大規模に共有できるようにする特許取得済みのビデオ エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。 StoryTap プラットフォームを使用すると、企業は高い制作コストをかけずに、魅力的で検索性の高いビデオ コンテンツを作成できます。 StoryTap は、大手組織がブランド認知度を向上させ、より多くの顧客や見込み顧客とつながり、収益を向上させるのに役立ちます。
Chekkit
chekkit.io
Chekkit のレビュー管理はビジネスに何百もの新しい本物のレビューを取得し、Messenger は Web 上のメッセージングを管理し、Webchat は受信箱を新しいリードで満たします。私たちは現代のローカルビジネス向けのツールを構築します。
Referrizer
referrizer.com
ローカル ビジネスを強化する世界最先端のマーケティング オートメーション プラットフォーム。無料トライアルアカウントを使用して、より多くのクライアントを獲得し、紹介を最大化し、顧客維持率を向上させます。地元のビジネスオーナーと提携し、成果をさらに高めるための大量のプレミアムアプリや事前構築済みの統合を発見してください。登録は無料です（クレジットカードは必要ありません）。
GoSite
gosite.com
GoSite でより多くの顧客を獲得し、より早く支払いを受け取り、時間を取り戻しましょう。ホームサービスと中小企業のオーナー向けの簡単なテクノロジー。経験は必要ありません。
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
チャネルマーケティングオートメーションを通じて 分散型マーケティングのすべてのニーズに 1 つのプラットフォームで対応
DemandHub
demandhub.co
オンラインの成長とオフラインのビジネスが出会う場所 DemandHub のオールインワン カスタマー エクスペリエンス プラットフォームを使用すると、Web サイト訪問者の変換、予約の予約、レビューの収集をすべてメッセージングで行うことができます。
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX は、最寄りのビジネス拠点が確実に表示されるようにし、発見から購入、そしてそれ以降のエンゲージメントを促進します。