ウェブサイト：trieve.ai

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるTrieveのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Infrastructure for building AI search into your applications. Trieve combines powerful language models with tools for fine tuning ranking and relevance. Get features like dense vector semantic search, sparse vector full-text search, cross encoder re-ranker models, RAG endpoints, relevance weighting, and more in a single service.

ウェブサイト： trieve.ai

