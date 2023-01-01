代替案 - Transifex
Murf AI
murf.ai
多用途の AI 音声ジェネレーターを使用して、テキストを音声に変換します。 AI を活用した、実際の人々の声。 スタジオ品質のナレーションを数分で作成できます。マーフの本物のような AI 音声をポッドキャスト、ビデオ、すべてのプロフェッショナルなプレゼンテーションに使用します。
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ は、Microsoft Windows オペレーティング システム上で動作する独自のコンピュータ支援翻訳ソフトウェア スイートです。ハンガリーのソフトウェア会社memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrtによって開発されました。 (memoQ Translation Technologies) の旧名 Kilgray は、2004 年に設立された翻訳管理ソフトウェアのプロバイダーで、2012 年と 2013 年には翻訳テクノロジー分野で最も急成長している企業の 1 つとして挙げられています。memoQ は、翻訳メモリ、用語集、機械翻訳の統合、および参考情報を提供しま...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
複数の地域にわたってマテリアルをローカライズして展開するのは複雑です。シンプルでスケーラブルかつ堅牢な翻訳ソリューションが必要です。 XTM 翻訳管理システム (TMS) は、複数の言語にローカライズされたコンテンツをより迅速かつコスト効率よく配信するのに役立ちます。
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat は、無料のオープンソースのオンライン CAT ツールです。翻訳会社、翻訳者、企業ユーザーは無料で利用できます。
Smartcat
smartcat.com
企業と翻訳者を効率的なコンテンツ配信ループに接続するオールインワン プラットフォーム
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Crowdin のローカリゼーション管理プラットフォームは、チームのためのテクノロジー ソリューションです。弊社のクラウド ソフトウェアを使用して、多言語製品のコンテンツを翻訳して更新します。
Lokalise
lokalise.com
成長のために構築されたローカリゼーション プラットフォーム。 世界のどこにいても、その言語でローカル体験を提供することで、アプリ ユーザー、オンライン ショッピング利用者、Web ブラウザー、ゲーム プレイヤーというまったく新しい視聴者にリーチします。
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel は、カスタマー サービス エクスペリエンスを向上させるために、30 を超える言語での多言語翻訳サービスを提供しています。当社の言語操作ソリューションの詳細をご覧ください。
Weglot
weglot.com
ウェブサイトを翻訳してより多くの視聴者にリーチするための最も速くて簡単な方法です。
Lingpad
lingpad.com
Lingpad is a powerful TMS that simplifies complex global growth. At Lingpad, we are focused on making multilingual customer service easy, accessible, seamless and hassle-free. Add value to customer experiences, grow your brand in global regions without investing in additional manpower or financial r...
Correcto
correctoai.com
Correcto is the most advanced AI Writing tool for the Spanish language. There are over 580 million Spanish speakers, but there is only one AI writing tool that helps businesses in Spanish speaking countries write and communicate better, this is why Correcto is your tool for all things writing in Spa...
Cloudwords
cloudwords.com
Cloudwords improves the speed, scalability, and success of your multilingual marketing activities through automated workflows and collaboration-enhancing tools. Discover how Cloudwords can help your enterprise achieve its global goals faster than ever.
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...