Tracify is a software specialized on e-commerce companies for tracking and attribution of all your marketing activities (multichannel). Using a revolutionary tracking technology, users can be tracked without modeling or Google Analytics - 100% GDPR compliant. Tracify offers a variety of detailed dashboards that provide different insights into the performance of each channel (Meta, TikTok, Google, Native, Mail, Influencer), as well as holistically bringing all these channels together and transparently presenting the customer journey.

ウェブサイト： tracify.ai

