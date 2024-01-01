代替案 - Together AI
Botpress
botpress.com
ChatGPT チャットボットを驚くほど速く構築します 🚀。 OpenAI を利用した初の次世代チャットボット ビルダー。 プロジェクトやビジネス用に ChatGPT のようなボットを構築して、作業を完了します。 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
AI エージェントを構築するための共同プラットフォーム。 チームは Voiceflow を使用して、チャットまたは音声 AI エージェントを共同で、より速く、大規模に設計、テスト、起動します。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai は、非構造化画像、ビデオ、テキスト、およびオーディオ データをモデリングするための、主要なフル スタック AI、LLM、およびコンピューター ビジョン制作プラットフォームです。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
データ サイエンティストに愛され、IT によって管理されます。 クラウドでのデータ サイエンスと ML の開発、デプロイ、データ パイプラインのためのオールインワン ソリューション。
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch のコンピュータ ビジョン ソリューションは、企業がビデオや画像データの視覚的なレビューを自動化し、最も微妙な視覚要素の重要性を検出して理解するのに役立ちます。すべてリアルタイムで、ビジネス上の意思決定を促進するための実用的な洞察を提供します。
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
コード不要のKatonic Generative AIプラットフォームで強力なAIアプリケーションを数分で構築できます。あなたとあなたの従業員の生産性を向上させ、顧客エクスペリエンスを向上させ、大企業にしかできないことをすべて Generative AI の力で実現します。 *コーディングスキルは必要ありません。 * エンタープライズグレードのセキュリティ。 * 50 以上の LLM から選択可能 * 独自のガードレールを使用して独自のデータに基づいてトレーニングされています。
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
AI 用サーバーレス クラウド - BentoCloud は、AI アプリケーションを構築および運用するためのフルマネージド プラットフォームであり、AI チームに機敏な製品提供をもたらします。 BentoML は、ソフトウェア エンジニアが AI 製品を構築するためのプラットフォームです。
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
ロバスト インテリジェンスにより、企業はセキュリティと安全性の脅威から保護する自動ソリューションを使用して AI 変革を保護できます。 Robust Intelligence のプラットフォームには、モデルの脆弱性を検出して評価するだけでなく、実稼働環境の AI アプリケーションに対する脅威を軽減するために必要なガードレールを推奨および強制するためのエンジンが含まれています。これにより、企業は 1 回の統合で AI の安全性とセキュリティ基準を満たすことができ、バックグラウンドで自動的に動作して、開発から本番までアプリケーションを保護できます。 Robust Intelligence は S...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI は、生成 AI アプリケーションを実行、調整、拡張するためのインフラストラクチャを提供します。 OctoAI はモデルをあなたのために機能させるのではなく、その逆ではありません。開発者は効率的な AI インフラストラクチャに簡単にアクセスできるため、選択したモデルを実行し、特定のユースケースに合わせて調整し、開発から運用までシームレスに拡張できます。市場で最速の基盤モデル (Llama-2、Stable Diffusion、SDXL を含む)、統合されたカスタマイズ ソリューション、内部にある世界クラスの ML システムにより、開発者は AI インフラストラクチャの専門家にならな...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics は、リソースやインフラストラクチャの障壁なしにデータ サイエンスをビジネスに簡単に活用できるようにする革新的な AI プラットフォームを提供します。新興企業から大企業まで、あらゆる規模の企業が Qualetics プラットフォームを利用して、複雑なビジネス上の問題を解決し、成長を促進できます。 Qualetics は、お客様の製品、システム、またはプロセスと連携してデータを収集し、機械学習、NLP、コンピューター ビジョン、テキスト分析などのディープ AI テクノロジーを活用して処理します。その後、実用的な分析インサイトはすべて、簡単な方法でチームに提示されます。 - ダ...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry は、機械学習チームが独自のクラウド/オンプレミス インフラ上で ML/LLM アプリケーションを構築、デプロイ、出荷するためのクラウドネイティブ PaaS です。適切なガバナンス制御により、より高速かつスケーラブルでコスト効率の高い方法で、90 を達成できます。他のチームよりも価値実現までの時間が % 短い。 TrueFoundry は必要なエンジニアリングを抽象化し、組織が GenAI/LLMOps フレームワーク全体のレイアウトを高速化できるようにする GenAI アクセラレータ (LLM PlayGround、LLM Gateway、LLM Deploy、LLM...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI は、企業における GenAI の導入を推進しています。 私たちは、Accel、Flipkart Ventures、Togetter Fund、Speciale Invest、Techstars、その他の著名な投資家によって支援されています。 TuneChat: オープンソース モデルを活用したチャット アプリ TuneStudio: 開発者が LLM を微調整して展開するための遊び場 ChainFury: GitHub で利用できるオープンソース プロンプト エンジン
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
より優れた、より差別化された AI 製品を構築します。 GenAI 製品を迅速に反復処理するための共同クラウドベースのワークスペース。
Aporia
aporia.com
Aporia の ML 可観測性を使用して、ドリフトとモデルの劣化を検出し、モデル管理を一元化し、予測を説明し、本番環境の ML モデルを改善します。