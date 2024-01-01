代替案 - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
インド最大のフードデリバリー、ダイニング、レストランディスカバリーサービス。より良い食事をより多くの人に。
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats は、2014 年に Uber によって開始され、カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに拠点を置くアメリカのオンライン食品注文および配達プラットフォームです。
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. は、スタンフォード大学の学生である Tony Xu、Stanley Tang、Andy Fang、Evan Moore によって 2013 年に設立されたアメリカのオンデマンド調理済み食品配達サービスです。 Y Combinator が支援する企業である DoorDash は、物流サービスを利用してレストランからの食品配達をオンデマンドで提供するいくつかのテクノロジー企業のうちの 1 つです。 DoorDash はパロアルトでスタートし、2019 年 5 月の時点で 4,000 都市以上に拡大し、米国、カナダ、オーストラリアの 340,000 店舗の選択肢を提供して...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. は、ダイナーと地元のレストランを結び付けるアメリカのオンラインおよびモバイル調理済み食品注文および配達プラットフォームです。同社はイリノイ州シカゴに本拠を置き、2004 年に設立されました。2019 年の時点で、同社は米国の 3,200 都市と 50 州すべてに 1,990 万人のアクティブ ユーザーと 115,000 の関連レストランを抱えています。 Grubhub Seamless は 2014 年 4 月に上場され、ティッカー シンボル「GRUB」でニューヨーク証券取引所 (NYSE) で取引されています。2020 年 6 月 9 日、ヨーロッパの食品配達サービ...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
食べ物。わかります。私たちは皆、お気に入りを持っています。 Deliveroo を使用すると、お気に入りの地元のレストランやテイクアウトを自宅まで配達してもらえます。 すべてがメニューにあります。 KFC、ワガママ、ナンドーズ、バーガーキング、サブウェイなどの全国的に愛されているチェーン店から、地元の食事やお気に入りのテイクアウトまで、すぐに食べられる状態で配達を待っています。中華料理からキューバ料理、寿司からサラダ、ピザからペルー料理まで、Deliveroo には誰もが楽しめる料理が揃っています。 牛乳や卵がなくなった場合は、食料品店パートナーに注文して、必需品を自宅まで届けてもらうこと...
OpenTable
opentable.com
オンラインで予約し、レストランのレビューを読んで、無料の食事に使えるポイントを獲得してください。 OpenTable は、高級レストランのリアルタイムのオンライン予約ネットワークです。
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates は、レストランで調理された食事やその他の商品の地元配達を提供するアメリカの会社です。 2019 年 2 月の時点で、Postmates は米国の 2,940 の都市で事業を展開しています。このサービスは、在庫と消費者の需要に合わせて携帯電話アプリケーションと全地球測位システム機能に依存しています。2011 年に設立された Postmates は、米国に数多くあるオンデマンド配送会社の 1 つです。これまで商品の配達を提供していなかったレストランや店舗からの配達を提供します。 Postmates はオンデマンド企業の一例です。ポストメイツの共同創設者バスティアン・レーマン氏...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet を使用すると、ラスト ワンマイルの配送を簡単に管理できます。直感的なルーティング、ディスパッチング、リアルタイム追跡、分析など。
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Just Eat で食べ物を注文するだけです。今日はピザ、寿司、またはベジタリアンをご希望ですか?お気に入りの料理をすぐに配達したり、テイクアウトしたりしてお楽しみください。
Caviar
trycaviar.com
地元の最高のレストランからの配達とテイクアウト。朝食、ランチ、ディナーなどをご自宅まで安全にお届けします。引き取り＆非接触配送サービスを開始しました。
Seamless
seamless.com
シームレスは、食べ物の配達や持ち帰りを注文する最も簡単な方法です。気分が何であれ、どこにいても、それを手に入れることができます。メニューも電話も、同じことを繰り返す必要もありません。 Seamless は、Grubhub Inc. のブランド ポートフォリオの一部です。
Slice
slicelife.com
スライスは、お気に入りの地元のピザを注文する最も簡単な方法です。私たちは何百万人ものピザ愛好家を全国の何千ものピザ屋と結びつけます。
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Just Eat では、2,300 軒以上の地元レストランのテイクアウトをオンラインで注文できます。ピザ、寿司などをご自宅までお届けします。
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Allo Resto の新しい名前である Just Eat を使えば、お近くの最高のレストランからの宅配が可能です。今すぐ注文！
DelivApp
delivapp.com
オンデマンド物流エンジン。真のオンデマンド配送管理ソフトウェアで注文を大幅に強化します。配車、ルート計画、宅配便管理 - すべてがオンデマンドの運用に合わせて調整されます。
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow は、レストランがお腹を空かせた顧客に食事を提供できるよう支援する、手数料無料のオンライン注文システムおよび食品注文アプリです。
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode は、食品ビジネスに革命を起こすことを可能にします。顧客は、テーブル、ホテルの部屋、または社内のどこからでも注文できるだけでなく、オンラインでの支払い、同時注文など、顧客を必ず満足させるさまざまなユニークな特典を利用できるようになりました。最も重要なことは、最小限のセットアップと手間をかけずに、これらすべてを側で追跡できることです。
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho は、食品卸売業者や会場向けの大手オンライン注文ソフトウェアです。 Fresho を使用すると、食品の卸売りを簡単かつストレスなく注文できます。
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com は、独立系レストランがデジタル プレゼンスを強化するために使用するオールインワン プラットフォームです。 Domino's、Chick Fil-A、SweetGreen などの大手ブランドのテクノロジーとマーケティングの超強力な力を独立系レストランに与えます。このプラットフォームは、Web サイトからオンライン注文、電子メール マーケティング、テキスト マーケティング、採用活動、各レストランのブランド モバイル アプリに至るまで、すべてを PoS に統合されたオールインワンで強化できます。
BentoBox
getbento.com
レストランの魔法を実現するテクノロジーをご紹介します。 Web サイトのデザインからオンライン注文および支払いソリューションに至るまで、BentoBox は世界中のレストランが顧客とそのスタッフにより良いエクスペリエンスを生み出すのを支援します。
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX は、オンラインで食品の注文、予約、ギフトカードの購入を行うために設計されたオンライン レストラン ソフトウェアです。