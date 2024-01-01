WebCatalog

The User Interview Exchange

The User Interview Exchange

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：userinterviewexchange.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるThe User Interview Exchangeのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

The User Interview Exchange is a site for creators to validate and iterate products that boost our personal and professional lives. * Earn tokens by participating in user interviews Help shape cutting-edge products by sharing your experiences in 30-minute video chat user interviews for products relevant to you. As thanks for your participation, for every user interview you participate in you will earn a UIX Token to conduct your own. * Exchange tokens to conduct your own user interviews Exchange each UIX Token for a 30-minute video chat user interview with someone in your target segment. Post a new request for a user interview and get email alerts when someone thinks they may be a good fit for your user research.

カテゴリー:

Productivity
ユーザー調査ソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： userinterviewexchange.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはThe User Interview Exchangeによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

こちらもおすすめ

InterviewAI

InterviewAI

interviewai.io

Solscan

Solscan

solscan.io

Great Question

Great Question

greatquestion.co

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Hireflix

Hireflix

hireflix.com

BarRaiser

BarRaiser

barraiser.com

100Hires

100Hires

100hires.com

KingConf

KingConf

web.kingconf.com

Google Cloud Skills Boost

Google Cloud Skills Boost

cloudskillsboost.google

MEXC

MEXC

mexc.com

LiveMe

LiveMe

liveme.com

EnVsion

EnVsion

envsion.io

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.