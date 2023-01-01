代替案 - Texau
Salesforce
salesforce.com
セールスフォース・ドットコム株式会社は、カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに本社を置くアメリカのクラウドベースのソフトウェア会社です。同社は (CRM) 顧客関係管理サービスを提供し、顧客サービス、マーケティング オートメーション、分析、アプリケーション開発に重点を置いた補完的なエンタープライズ アプリケーション スイートも販売しています。 2020 年、フォーチュン誌は従業員の満足度調査に基づいて、Salesforce を「働きがいのある企業トップ 100 のリスト」で 6 位にランク付けしました。
Podium
podium.com
レビュー、メッセージング、支払い、Web チャットなどを使用して、ビジネスに不公平な優位性を与えます。
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
ビジネス向けの完全なマーケティング オートメーションおよび CRM ソフトウェア。リード獲得、リード管理、販売管理、分析を 1 つのプラットフォームで整理します。
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo は、ワークフロー内にインテリジェンスを組み込んで、成長戦略の実行、分析、改善を支援するデータファーストのエンゲージメント プラットフォームです。
CallRail
callrail.com
電話とWebフォームの追跡と分析。マーケティングを最適化し、PPC、SEO、オフライン広告キャンペーンの ROI を向上させます。
Keap
keap.com
Keap は、ビジネスの成長、顧客サービスの向上、売上の増加に役立ちます。ビジネス ニーズに合わせて、Keap Grow、Keap Pro、または Infusionsoft by Keap をお選びください。無料トライアルを開始してください。
Typeform
typeform.com
美しくインタラクティブなフォームを構築して、より多くの応答を獲得します。コーディングは必要ありません。クイズ、調査、フィードバック、見込み顧客発掘などのためのテンプレート。無料サインアップ。
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo は、ワシントン州バンクーバーに本拠を置くアメリカのサブスクリプションベースのサービスとしてのソフトウェア (SaaS) 会社で、ビジネスマンや企業に関する情報のデータベースへのアクセスを営業、マーケティング、人材採用の専門家に販売しています。同社はもともと、創設者のヨナタン・スターンとミシェル・デカリーによって2000年にEliyon Technologiesとして設立されました。 DiscoverOrg による買収後、現在の CEO は Henry Schuck です。2020 年、Zoominfo.com とその関連組織である Zoominfo-privacy.com お...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Samelikeweb は、企業および中小企業 (SMB) の顧客向けのデジタル インテリジェンス プロバイダーです。このプラットフォームは Web 分析サービスを提供し、クライアントや競合他社の Web トラフィックに関する情報をユーザーに提供します。
Avochato
avochato.com
Avochato はビジネス向けに簡単な方法でテキスト メッセージを送信できます。市場をリードする当社のビジネス テキスト メッセージング サービスは、これまでよりも迅速かつ効果的に顧客とつながります。
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
中小企業が売上に集中し、売上を増やすのに役立つユニークな CRM ソフトウェア。 GTD と売上に基づく 原則として、当社の販売ツールには連絡先と目標到達プロセスの管理が含まれています。
involve.me
involve.me
顧客エンゲージメントを高めます。インタラクティブファネルを通じて。 クイズ、アンケート、計算機、フォーム、支払いページ用のコード不要のコンテンツ ビルダー。カスタマージャーニーのあらゆる段階でパーソナライズされたインタラクションを作成します。
AWeber
aweber.com
今すぐ AWeber を無料で試して、電子メール リストを拡大し、視聴者と関わり、売上を増やすためのすべてのソリューションを入手してください。クレジットカードは必要ありません。
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
シンプルな PDF をプロ仕様のインタラクティブで魅力的なドキュメントに変換したり、マーケティング ツールを管理したり、ファイルを分析したりできます。
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt は、CRM ソフトウェアに加えて、販売、マーケティング、および顧客サービス チーム向けの優れた顧客サポートと知識ベースを提供します。参加しませんか！
Signals
getsignals.ai
ページビューを顧客に変えます。 現在あなたの Web サイトを閲覧している企業を認識し、それらの企業を顧客に変えます。
Landbot
landbot.io
最も強力なノーコードチャットボットビルダー 収益を増やし、運用コストを削減し、顧客を喜ばせましょう。
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
あらゆる専門家との第一級のつながり。 世界最大かつ最も正確な電子メール データベースと直通ダイヤルを使用して、適切な意思決定者と直接つながります。
about.me
about.me
わずか数分で、1 ページの無料 Web サイトを作成できます。
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
CoPilot AI の高度なツールセットにより、営業担当者は、LinkedIn Sales Navigator で最適な見込み客をターゲットにし、質の高いリードを育成し、より多くの会議を予約できるようになります。
Sender
sender.net
メールリストと収益の間に架け橋を築きます。 Sender を使用すると、支出を大幅に抑えながら、顧客と迅速かつ簡単に連絡を取り合ってビジネスを成長させることができます。
WotNot
wotnot.io
現在および将来の顧客とのやり取りを今すぐ自動化しましょう。ボットを構築するのは簡単ですが、望ましい結果を得るのは困難です。ここで WotNot が介入し、お客様に合わせたサービスを提供します。当社はノーコード チャットボット プラットフォームを使用して、人員を増やすことなく、適格なリードのパイプラインを構築し、サポートを自動化します。
GetProspect
getprospect.com
LinkedIn Email Finder 見込み顧客への最速の方法。 B2B 営業、採用、マーケティングなど複数のタスクをこなすマネージャー向けの見込み客検索ツール。
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam は成長マーケティング プラットフォームです。ビジネスを成長させる素晴らしいキャンペーンを実行できるようにします。
Floww.ai
floww.ai
Floww.ai は、B2C および B2B2C ビジネス向けの高速販売を可能にする GenAI を活用したソフトウェア スイートです。 Floww.ai の統合販売プラットフォームは、最新の通信スタックと統合された販売実行 CRM、NoCode Instant Analytics、マーケティングおよびワークフロー自動化を提供します。 Floww.ai の高度な Generative AI ツール、Sales Co-Pliot および Analytics Co-Pliot は、即時分析と詳細な洞察によって効率的かつ高品質な販売アプローチを可能にします。 CRM の大部分は主に B2B のユース...
FormAssembly
formassembly.com
FormAssembly は、企業向けに使いやすいオンライン フォーム ビルダーを提供します。シームレスな Web to anything ソリューションを使用して Salesforce と統合します。今日から始めましょう。
Kaspr
kaspr.io
探索に費やす時間を減らして、ノルマを達成しましょう。 Kaspr は、B2B 連絡先データに数秒でアクセスできるようにする LinkedIn Chrome 拡張機能およびダッシュボードです。
Purple
purple.com
パープルは、80 年間で最高のマットレス技術の進歩です。当社のマットレスと枕には、送料無料、返品無料、100 泊のお試し期間が付いています。
Kartra
home.kartra.com
オンライン ビジネスが簡単に - コピーライター、Web 開発者、デザイナー、システム インテグレーターのチームを雇うことなく、オンラインで作成、マーケティング、立ち上げができます。
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
理想的な顧客を見つけてリーチし、獲得しましょう。 正確な B2B 企業と連絡先データを取得して、より迅速に収益を増やします。
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ は、B2B の販売見込みツールのプラットフォームです。見込み客データを検索し、購入シグナルを追跡し、アウトバウンドの見込み客向けのコールド アウトリーチをパーソナライズします。
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
完全な B2B インバウンドおよびアウトバウンド マーケティング ソフトウェア。マーケティングおよび営業チームが Web サイトのトラフィックからより多くのリードを獲得し、より多くの訪問者を MQL に変換し、完全なマーケティング キャンペーンを実行できるようにします。
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact inform...
Leadfox
leadfox.co
Leadfox: The control center of your online marketing strategies. [http://bit.ly/2mj2mMJ] With Leadfox, our marketing automation software, you can deploy and maximize ALL your marketing tactics including emails, advertising, landing pages, pop-ups, banners, A/B tests. Used by thousands of users in mo...
Expandi
expandi.io
Expandi is a LinkedIn automation tool that enables you to outreach leads most safely using an omnichannel approach. With Expandi, you don’t have to be a LinkedIn expert to get results and supercharge your LinkedIn outreach game. Contact your prospects on LinkedIn or by Email via smart, automated seq...
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch は、ブロガー、個人事業主、新興企業、企業向けの完全な見込み客育成および電子メール マーケティング サービスです。 B2B から B2C まで、500,000 を超える企業が Mailmunch を利用して毎日数千の見込み客を獲得し、電子メール マーケティングからの収益を拡大しています。 Mailmunch でできることはすべて次のとおりです。 - あらゆる業界やユースケースに合わせたさまざまなオプトイン フォームを使用してメール リストを作成 - リード育成シーケンスでこれらのリードを育成 - カート放棄を減らし、簡単に構築できるツールでリピート販売を生み出す自動応答 - ...
La Growth Machine
lagrowthmachine.com
La Growth Machine は、LinkedIn、電子メール、Twitter で潜在顧客との会話を可能にする初のマルチチャネル見込み客プラットフォームです。 La Growth Machine を使用すると、次のことができます。 - LinkedIn または CSV ファイルからリードをインポートして、見込み客の発掘作業を簡単に管理します。 - 連絡先のプロフィールを仕事用および個人用の電子メール アドレス、電話番号、LinkedIn および Twitter プロフィールなどの詳細情報で充実させ、見込み客に関する貴重な洞察を得ることができます。 - マルチチャネルの見込み顧客獲得シーケ...
Marquiz.io
marquiz.io
Marquiz は、あらゆる規模の企業が魅力的なマーケティング クイズや調査を作成し、フィードバックを収集し、販売を促進できるように設計されたオンライン プラットフォームです。 Marquiz は、ユーザーフレンドリーなドラッグ アンド ドロップのクイズ ビルダー、幅広いユニークなクイズ テンプレート、および各クイズの無料統計を提供します。これらの機能により、カスタマイズしたクイズの作成、編集、分析が簡単になります。 Marquiz の料金プランは、生成される毎月の見込み客の数に基づいています。つまり、小規模なチームを運営しているか、大規模な組織を運営しているかにかかわらず、お客様固有のビジネ...
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder は、販売とマーケティングに革命をもたらす革新的な B2B リード生成およびデータ強化プラットフォームです。高度なアルゴリズムと AI を活用することで、企業は高品質の見込み客を発見し、顧客データを充実させ、プロセスを合理化できます。 CUFinder は既存のシステムへのシームレスな統合により、企業がコミュニケーションをパーソナライズし、時間を節約し、今日のダイナミックなビジネス環境で競争力を獲得できるようにします。 CUFinder の変革力を体験し、販売とマーケティングの成功のための新たな可能性を解き放ちます。
Interact
tryinteract.com
見込み顧客を獲得し、製品を販売するためのインタラクティブなクイズを作成します。 クイズの力を利用してメール リストを増やし、見込み客をセグメント化し、製品を推奨して売上を増やします。
ShortStack
shortstack.com
ShortStack を使用してカスタマイズされたインタラクティブ マーケティング キャンペーンを構築している何千ものフォーチュン 500 ブランド、広告代理店、中小企業に参加してください。 カスタマイズ可能なコンテスト、懸賞、クイズ、ハッシュタグのプレゼント、コメント入力コンテスト、ランディング ページ、ポップアップなどを作成します。
Clearout
clearout.io
一括メール検証 - 98% 以上の精度、GDPR 準拠、スパム トラップの削除、不正メール検証ツール、メール ファインダー、リアルタイム API 稼働時間 99.9% - 100 クレジット付きの無料トライアル!
EmailMeForm
emailmeform.com
強力なテンプレートまたは DIY を使用して、安全なオンライン フォームとアンケートを使用して、支払い、顧客データ、登録、イベントへの参加表明、リードを収集します。無料サインアップ。
Jebbit
jebbit.com
変換するモバイル エクスペリエンスを使用して、モバイル トラフィックを実用的なデータに変換します。
Leady.com
leady.com
Intuitive B2B lead generation tool. Suitable for all B2B companies, from solo - trader to multinational corporations. Leady 2.0 serves marketing managers with in-depth behavior data on website visitors and email recipients, allow them to monitor 360 - degree view of the customer lifecycle. Subsequen...
Upsellit
us.upsellit.com
UpSellit provides managed conversion optimization that helps the internet's biggest brands boost sales, capture new-to-file leads, stop abandonment, and increase new customer acquisition. In-house creative and development teams perfectly align UpSellit's technologies at targeted stages of the conver...
riyo.ai
riyo.ai
riyo.ai is a website intelligence and solutions tool for all website owners. Traek provides advanced chatting assistance, forms for contacting, accurate insights, analytics, website traffic monitoring, user alert, visitor company details, technology of website and much more.
HiHello
hihello.com
HiHello is the premier solution for digital business cards for enterprise companies. With HiHello, companies can replace paper business cards with professional digital business cards that will make an impression on customers, partners, and prospects. HiHello's digital business cards can include a na...
AidaForm
aidaform.com
AidaForm a complete service where you can create both conversational and traditional online forms, surveys, landing pages, order forms and quizzes.
Ampry
ampry.com
Generate more leads, sales, and revenue from existing traffic. Engage your website visitors with user-friendly pop-ups, persistent top and bottom bars, subtle notifications, and native ad units in one platform all without coding. Ampry is designed to engage the right visitor (advanced user targeting...
LeadDoubler
leaddoubler.com
Create and launch interactive lead generating calculators in seconds, embed it on your website to engage visitors and capture leads directly into the built in CRM system or shoot it into your existing sales and marketing stack whether that is HubSpot, Salesforce, Active Campaign, MailChimp or Zapier...
Brave
getbrave.io
Brave is a visitor conversion engine that provides anyone with a WordPress website with 200+ conversion widget that you can plug in and start converting visitors. You can also integrate popular EMS or CRM to your websites to collect leads and track conversions real-time with Advanced Analytics. Easi...
LinkedFusion
linkedfusion.io
LinekdFusion is a cloud-based LinkedIn outreach platform that helps organizations, agencies, and sales teams convert users on LinkedIn. Start building new sales pipelines from LinkedIn and sync them directly with your favorite CRM tool by integrating LinkedIn with your HubSpot, Zoho, Pipedrive, or S...
Leadferno
leadferno.com
Leadferno is a business messaging platform built for small businesses to power conversion, texting and better customer experience. Text with customers right from your website via a customizable web-to-text widget. Engage with consumers using a powerful messaging inbox – so your team can increase con...
LeadsBridge
leadsbridge.com
LeadsBridge is an iPaaS automation solution that enables marketers and advertisers to enhance their omnichannel strategy and build their own interconnected marketing ecosystem. LeadsBridge fulfills your integration needs, focusing on bridging gaps between top advertising platforms - Google, Facebook...
Beacon
beacon.by
Beacon helps to create a unique, professional design for the lead magnets in minutes.
We-Connect
we-connect.io
At We-Connect, we're bringing you the safest and most advanced outreach tool on the market. We provide an all-in-one dashboard where you can easily manage your prospects, run smart sequences, and analyze individual prospecting campaigns. To protect your business and customers, we use cloud-based sof...
ServiceBell
servicebell.com
ServiceBell is the premier pipeline conversion solution for revenue teams that use Hubspot. ServiceBell enables companies to turn their best brand asset - their website - into their #1 pipeline generator by driving face-to-face conversations with prospects as they browse in real time. ServiceBell co...
Sonar
sendsonar.com
Texting has opened up new possibilities for how sales and marketing teams can build meaningful relationships with prospects and customers. Qualifying leads, converting prospects, and engaging with customers can be challenging. Introducing, Marchex Sonar, the intelligent text messaging platform built...
Kloser
kloser.com
Kloser helps sales professionals and recruiters directly connect with their leads, contacts, and candidates. Our human verified and AI-enhanced B2B Email lists are the perfect solution for building demand generation campaigns. Kloser lists allow you to tap into millions of verified profiles across i...