代替案 - Terminus
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot は、マーケティング、販売、顧客サービス、CRM ソフトウェアの完全なプラットフォームに加えて、ビジネスの成長を支援する方法論、リソース、サポートを提供します。無料のツールから始めて、成長に合わせてアップグレードしてください。
Salesforce
salesforce.com
セールスフォース・ドットコム株式会社は、カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに本社を置くアメリカのクラウドベースのソフトウェア会社です。同社は (CRM) 顧客関係管理サービスを提供し、顧客サービス、マーケティング オートメーション、分析、アプリケーション開発に重点を置いた補完的なエンタープライズ アプリケーション スイートも販売しています。 2020 年、フォーチュン誌は従業員の満足度調査に基づいて、Salesforce を「働きがいのある企業トップ 100 のリスト」で 6 位にランク付けしました。
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach Sales Engagement プラットフォームは、効率的かつ効果的に見込み顧客と関わり、より多くのパイプラインを推進し、より多くの取引を成立させるのに役立ちます。今すぐデモをリクエストしてください。
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo は、ワークフロー内にインテリジェンスを組み込んで、成長戦略の実行、分析、改善を支援するデータファーストのエンゲージメント プラットフォームです。
CallRail
callrail.com
電話とWebフォームの追跡と分析。マーケティングを最適化し、PPC、SEO、オフライン広告キャンペーンの ROI を向上させます。
Gong.io
gong.io
営業リーダーがどのようにレベニュー インテリジェンスを活用して担当者の成功を飛躍的に高め、より多くの取引を獲得するかを学びましょう。あなたのような収益専門家からの投票で第 1 位に選ばれました。デモを予約してください。
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
会議を録音、文字起こし、検索しましょう! Zoom、GMeet、Teams、Webex などの自動会議メモ。
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft はナンバー 1 のセールス エンゲージメント プラットフォームであり、B2B 販売者がより早く「はい」を得るのに役立ちます。当社は今日のトップ CRM と統合し、データをお金に変えます。
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay は、成長企業が Web 訪問者を引きつけて満足な顧客に変えるための、手頃な価格のオールインワン マーケティング、販売、サポート、無料 CRM ソフトウェアです。
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad セールス イネーブルメント プラットフォームは、業界をリードするトレーニングおよびコーチング ソフトウェアと革新的なコンテンツ ソリューションを統合し、売上の増加を促進します。
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
すべてのインタラクションを大切にしましょう。 Chorus の Conversation Intelligence AI は、あらゆる会話にストーリーの力をもたらします。
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware は、営業担当者が見込み客を探し、会議をスケジュールし、フォローアップするために必要なすべてを提供する Outlook および Gmail 用のアドオンです。
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply は、マルチチャネル アウトリーチの自動化と拡張を支援するセールス エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。これにより、より多くのリードを獲得し、新規顧客を獲得し、より迅速に収益を伸ばすことができます。
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell は、迅速なオンボーディング、強力なレポート、100% 無料のサポートにより、営業担当者がより多くの取引を獲得できるようにする、ユーザーフレンドリーなセールス オートメーション CRM です。
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard は、オンタリオ州キッチナーに本社を置くソフトウェア会社で、ビデオのパフォーマンスをホストおよび分析するソフトウェアを開発しています。同社は2010年5月に設立されました。
Allego
allego.com
仮想学習およびイネーブルメント ソリューションの市場リーダー。今日の分散チーム向けに構築されたモバイル プラットフォームで組織を変革します。
Mixmax
mixmax.com
多忙な作業を排除し、真のエンゲージメントを可能にします。 Gmail から直接 AE と CSM の生産性を高めます。デモをリクエストしてください。
Uptics
uptics.io
リモート セールス チームとインサイド セールス チームが簡単にアウトバウンド キャンペーンを開始し、インバウンド リードを育成し、取引パイプラインを詰めて、最高収益を促進できるオールインワンのセールス自動化プラットフォームです。
Balto
balto.ai
AI を活用したコンタクト センター向けの #1 リアルタイム ガイダンス プラットフォーム。エージェントがすべての電話で正しいことを言えるよう支援します。
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
Chili Piper の高度なスケジューリング ソフトウェアは、B2B 収益チームがコンバージョン率を 2 倍にし、顧客満足度を向上させ、新たなレベルの生産性を達成するのに役立ちます。
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
ROIを証明する。 コンバージョンを増やします。 収益を促進します。 オンラインおよびオフラインのすべての見込み客を追跡し、どのキャンペーンがそれを推進しているのかを正確に把握します。
Jiminny
jiminny.com
チームの収益を最大化します。会話インテリジェンスを通じて営業チームの潜在力を引き出し、収益を促進します。
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
当社の B2B セールス インテリジェンス プラットフォームは、セールス チームとマーケティング チームの売上向上に役立ちます。インテント データ、B2B データベース、Web 訪問者 ID および電子メール追跡。
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon Networks は、マーケティング担当者が消費者の選択を尊重しながら収益を増やすことを可能にするクラウドベースのソリューションを提供します。
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. は、2003 年に設立され、従業員 300 名を超えるシアトルに本拠を置く上場企業です。 Marchex は、B2B 通話および会話分析会社です。人工知能と機械学習を使用して企業と顧客の間の会話データを分析することを専門としています。 Marchex は、電話、SMS、メッセージング、チャットを通じて顧客エクスペリエンスを向上させるための「実用的な洞察」を企業に提供します。
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...
Pathlight
pathlight.com
ジェネレーティブ AI の力を活用しましょう。顧客との会話とチームのパフォーマンスを分析して、隠れた洞察を発掘し、機会を捉え、リスクを軽減します。
Attention
attention.tech
注目を集めたので、CRM を AI で満たし、売上アイコンチェックを強化しましょう。 アテンションは、販売アイコンチェック用のリアルタイムの完全統合音声アシスタントです。 リアルタイムのガイダンスで取引を獲得し、アイコンチェックをワンクリックするだけで CRM に記入します。 市場開拓を強化し、馬をロケットに変えましょう。販売の未来へようこそ!
Sybill
sybill.ai
GTM チームのパーソナル アシスタント 営業電話が終わるたびに、Sybill は正確な概要を作成し、それを Slack + CRM にプッシュします。フォローアップメールの下書きを作成します。 レポート内のすべての単語と非言語的反応をキャプチャします。
Hexospark
hexospark.com
1 つの集中プラットフォームで関係を育むことで、電子メールをパーソナライズし、受信フォローアップを自動化し、売上を拡大します。
Recapped
recapped.io
取引を成立させ、クライアントをオンボーディングするのが 25% 早くなります。取引をより迅速に成立させ、取引で実際に何が起こっているかを把握し、支持者を支援するのに役立つ相互アクション プランを即座に作成します。
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings は、リモート販売専用に構築されたビデオファーストの AI および分析対応プラットフォームです。営業チームの従来のビデオ会議のニーズを超えて、生産性を高めるために営業ワークフローを自動化し、AI を活用して営業転換のための動的な合図とナッジを提供します。また、スマートな会議メタデータ管理と販売実績分析を通じて営業リーダーを支援します。
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip は、マーケティング担当者が購入者のジャーニーのあらゆる段階でコンテンツを使用してデジタル エクスペリエンスを作成できるようにするコンテンツ エクスペリエンス プラットフォームおよびソフトウェアです。
Sellular
sellular.com
Sellular is a sales engagement platform designed for fast-growing and medium-sized businesses. With Sellular, SDRs and AEs can win more deals faster. Leaders can rest easy knowing they're capturing all the required data for the business into Salesforce CRM, and get full visibility into all their dea...
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for websi...
GlassHive
glasshive.com
Making sales and marketing simple and fun. GlassHive was developed with the care and attention of a team who has worked alongside MSPs of every size to help them achieve their sales and marketing dreams. And along the way, we kept seeing the same struggles. Visibility, accountability, manual data m...
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer ...
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...
SmartReach.io
smartreach.io
SmartReach.io is an email outreach software designed to let users schedule and send personalised emails and follow-ups automatically from their mailbox and boost their reply rates. SmartReach.io syncs your prospect data from your CRM to your campaigns with workflow automations and also gives you the...
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a multi-channel sales engagement platform. Crush your sales quota with ultra-personalized campaigns, mixing cold emails, LinkedIn automation, and phone calls. Handle your entire sales pipeline, track your performances, and, in the end, close more deals! List Building & Contact Management...
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You...
Paage
paage.io
Paage.io is used by thousands of AE's to close deals faster. It all starts with a "Paage", which is a mini landing page you can share with your buyer that includes all the resources they'll need to pitch you internally. Rather than long emails with attachments that get lost in the inbox, send over a...
Katalyz
katalyz.co
Katalyz is a 'dealroom' enabling revenue teams (Sales & Customer Success) to collaborate more efficiently with their clients within a shared project space (integrated with your CRM). Opportunities (new accounts or expansion) close 25% faster and become more predictable, while avoiding ineffective em...
eyezon
eyezonthis.com
eyezon is a live video shopping sandbox, which brings human interaction into modern shopping through personal on demand live streaming.
haeppie
haeppie.com
haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to o...
envivo.io
envivo.io
envivo is a digital sales accelerator that allows enterprises to easily personalise offers to prospects and customers, creating an engaging environment between the buyer and seller. envivo helps you take opportunities from lead to deal, with everything in one place, all while integrating seamlessly ...
DealLab
deallab.io
DealLab.io consolidates entire deals into one collaborative platform while gaining intelligence on "how" to advance deals and "what" to do to close them. Uncover red flags and deal risks and avoid countless hours spent on messy email threads and out of date files. Streamline communication to always ...
Valuecase
valuecase.com
Yesterday, sales was a chaos of endless email streams, lost attachments, action plan spreadsheets, and overwhelmed prospects going dark. Today, sales is done with Valuecase. So prospects can move faster and sellers finally know if an opportunity is still moving. Sales and customer success teams of...
Heybase
heybase.io
Heybase is the Digital Sales Room Software that provides collaborative shared spaces where sellers can create personalized buyer experiences and communicate with potential buyers at a single digital location. Sellers can Embed personalized sales collateral with Drag & Drop Editor, collaborate with b...
OneMob
onemob.com
Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement a...
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE は、安全に人々を招待し、コンテンツを共有し、共同作業できるデジタル ルームを提供します。同時に、購入者の購買行動に関する実用的な洞察を得ることができます。通常、当社の顧客には次の 3 つの共通点があります。 1. 販売サイクルが長い 2. 取引を成立させるために複数の連絡先があり、社内と購入者側の両方で調整が必要な多くの関係者。 3. 販売プロセスで共有するコンテンツが豊富。 SP_CE は通常、B2B 企業によってマーケティング、販売、顧客の成功のために使用されます。このプラットフォームを使用すると、次のことが可能になります。 – 組織と他の組織の間にデジタル ルームを作成 – ...
Aligned
alignedup.com
営業チーム - 簡単に言えば、ALIGNED はデジタル販売室であり、チームとバイヤーのためのコラボレーション プラットフォームです。これにより、複雑な取引を調整し、購入者のエンゲージメントを高め、価値実現までの時間を短縮することができます。どうやって？ Aligned は、顧客とのコミュニケーション、コンテンツ、プロセス、ツールのすべてを 1 つのパーソナライズされた顧客ワークスペースに合理化します (そうです)。毎週毎週メールを追いかける必要はもうありません。1 つのデジタル ルームにつながる 1 つのリンクだけですべてが決まります。また、カスタマー ジャーニーの盲点を明らかにすることで、...
Gridspace
gridspace.com
Gridspace は、患者、顧客、企業に優れた機械人材を提供することで、会話型ケアを容易に利用できるようにします。
Meetric
meetric.com
AI を使用して営業会議を簡単かつ効果的にキャプチャ、分析、最適化し、収益と洞察を促進します。 Teams、Zoom、Google Meet に接続するだけで、販売用に作られた会議プラットフォームを活用して次のレベルに進むことができます。
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza は、初のエンタープライズ通話追跡および通話最適化プラットフォームです。電話でのやり取りから得られるインテリジェンスに対する需要の高まりに対処するために、当社では従来の通話追跡と強力な通話分析を組み合わせています。 Convirza は、音声認識テクノロジーと洗練されたアルゴリズムを使用して、リードの質を評価し、コンバージョンを測定し、完全に完成したマーケティング自動化でアクションを実行します。私たちは、洗練されたマーケティング担当者がより適切な意思決定を行い、成約率と顧客エクスペリエンスを向上させながら、収益を向上できるよう支援します。当社は、自動車、ヘルスケア、ホスピタリテ...
Voyc
voyc.ai
Voyc を使用すると、規制対象企業は当社の音声分析 AI ソフトウェアを使用してコンタクト センターでのやり取りを 100% チェックできるため、業務効率の向上、苦情の把握、脆弱な顧客の特定、優れた顧客エクスペリエンスの提供に役立ちます。規制の圧力と消費者の不信感の増大に直面して、金融サービス企業にとって顧客とのやり取りを 100% 監視することが不可欠になっています。これはあまりにもよく知られた課題です。企業は、品質保証のために、スケーラブルでコスト効率が高く、客観的に正確な方法で、顧客からの通話を 100% 効果的に監視するにはどうすればよいでしょうか? Voyc は、企業が苦情や脆弱な...
Ender Turing
enderturing.com
Ender Turing は、通話、チャット、ビデオ会議で最も優れたパフォーマンスを発揮する人物を特定します。これを使用して、トップパフォーマーのベストプラクティスをすべての従業員に提供して自己指導し、パフォーマンスの向上を観察します。エンダー チューリングは、営業およびカスタマー ケア チームを収益向上とより良いカスタマー サービスに導きます。
Capturi
en.capturi.com
価値を生み出す会話はここから始まります。スカンジナビアにおける会話分析の主要プラットフォームである Capturi は、AI と高度な機械学習アルゴリズムを使用して、顧客の会話を具体的で測定可能な価値に変換します。 Capturi は、200 以上のブランドからの 3,000 万件以上の顧客会話を分析し、会話分析を使用する企業が次のことを達成できることを証明しました。 - 顧客との対話の改善に重点を置くことで、顧客満足度が 20 ～ 40% 向上 - 15 ～ 25% の最適化手動タスクを自動化し、知識のギャップを最小限に抑えることで、業務の効率化 - 部門に適した顧客獲得戦略を特定することで...