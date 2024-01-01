TeamSlide is a slide search and library solution with a PowerPoint add-in. Access all of your slides, images, and videos without ever leaving PowerPoint. TeamSlide checks your presentations for version control, prompting you when there are out-of-date slides. Seamlessly connect TeamSlide to SharePoint, Box, OneDrive, Google Drive, or any other content management system. Maximize the value of your content and build better presentations through TeamSlide's slide library capabilities.

