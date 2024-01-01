WebCatalog

TeamSlide

TeamSlide

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：teamsli.de

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるTeamSlideのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

TeamSlide is a slide search and library solution with a PowerPoint add-in. Access all of your slides, images, and videos without ever leaving PowerPoint. TeamSlide checks your presentations for version control, prompting you when there are out-of-date slides. Seamlessly connect TeamSlide to SharePoint, Box, OneDrive, Google Drive, or any other content management system. Maximize the value of your content and build better presentations through TeamSlide's slide library capabilities.

カテゴリー:

Productivity
エンタープライズ検索ソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： teamsli.de

免責事項：WebCatalogはTeamSlideによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

Google Cloud Search

Google Cloud Search

cloudsearch.google.com

Qatalog

Qatalog

qatalog.com

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

OpenText

OpenText

opentext.com

Command E

Command E

getcommande.com

Happeo

Happeo

happeo.com

Search.io

Search.io

search.io

Yext

Yext

yext.com

nuclia

nuclia

nuclia.com

Aiven

Aiven

aiven.io

Glean

Glean

glean.com

こちらもおすすめ

Grunt

Grunt

grunt.pro

Slidesgo

Slidesgo

slidesgo.com

Matik

Matik

matik.io

SlidesCarnival

SlidesCarnival

slidescarnival.com

Slidemodel

Slidemodel

slidemodel.com

odrive

odrive

odrive.com

Smint.io

Smint.io

smint.io

Slides

Slides

slides.com

Microsoft PowerPoint Online

Microsoft PowerPoint Online

microsoft.com

Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365

microsoft365.com

Roi4Presenter

Roi4Presenter

roi4presenter.com

Crate.FM

Crate.FM

crate.fm

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.