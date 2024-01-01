TAGLAB
TAGLAB is a specialized limited liability company that provides effective automation solutions to organization's personnel even without coding skills, helping them to govern their martech data & stack setups. TAGLAB is a marketing technology verification and automation suite that helps users audit their website tags, and debug and validate the accuracy of analytics and marketing data collection. The software provides reports on missing or incorrect parameters in tags, verifies tagging triggers on specific pages and user journeys, and automates quality control through monitoring.
