AI Code Generation Software - 最も人気のあるアプリ

AI code generation software harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automatically generate one or more lines of code based on natural-language input. These tools leverage vast datasets to produce efficient, functional code that adheres to coding best practices. Users describe desired functionality in natural language, prompting the AI code generators to create or suggest code that meets specific tasks. Developers utilize AI code generation software to streamline repetitive coding tasks, saving time and effort. By seamlessly integrating AI code completion into their workflow, developers enhance code consistency and increase productivity. While this field is relatively new, a diverse range of AI code generators are available, offering various features and integration options. Some AI code generators are accessible through online chat interfaces, while others seamlessly integrate into existing integrated development environments as comprehensive AI code assistants. For inclusion in the AI Code Generation category, a product must meet the following criteria: * Utilize AI for automatic code generation * Support multiple programming languages * Generate code based on natural-language user inputs * Allow users to customize the AI-generated code In summary, AI code generation software empowers developers to code more efficiently, driving productivity and shaping the future of software development.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: 対話のための言語モデルの最適化。私たちは、会話形式で対話する ChatGPT というモデルをトレーニングしました。対話形式により、ChatGPT はフォローアップの質問に答え、間違いを認め、間違った前提に異議を唱え、不適切な要求を拒否することができます。 ChatGPT は InstructGPT の兄弟モデルであり、プロンプト内の指示に従い、詳細な応答を提供するようにトレーニングされています。
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Bard を使用すると、アイデアを前進させることができます。 Bard の少しの助けを借りて、次のようなことができるようになります。 - アイデアをブレインストーミングし、計画を立て、物事を成し遂げるためのさまざまな方法を見つける - より複雑なトピックの簡単に理解できる概要を取得します - 概要、電子メール、ブログ投稿、詩などの初稿を作成します
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it はサンフランシスコを拠点とするスタートアップ企業であり、オンライン IDE (統合開発環境) です。その名前は、「読み取り – 評価 – 印刷ループ」を表す頭字語 REPL に由来しています。このサービスは、2016 年にヨルダン人プログラマーのアムジャド・マサド氏とヨルダン人デザイナーのハヤ・オデ氏によって作成されました。Repl.it を使用すると、ユーザーはブラウザーを使用してコードを記述し、アプリや Web サイトを構築できます。さらに、Repl.it を使用すると、ユーザーはさまざまな方法でプロジェクトを共有できます。特定のテーマに基づいたコーディングコンテスト「ジャ...
Claude
claude.ai
クロードは、規模に関係なくタスクをサポートする次世代の AI アシスタントです。
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI は、ソフトウェアの構築方法を変革するために設計されたコーディング LLM です。 BLACKBOX.AI を構築することで、私たちの目標は次のとおりです。 エンジニアによる製品の構築とリリースの速度を 10 倍にすることで、企業内のイノベーションのペースを加速します。 世界中のソフトウェア エンジニアの成長を加速し、エンジニアの数を約 1 億人から 10 億人に 10 倍に増やす
Build AI
buildai.space
AI をビジネスに組み込みます。数分で。 ビジネスに合わせてカスタマイズされた、AI を活用した独自の Web アプリを構築します。技術的なスキルは必要ありません。
Krater AI
krater.ai
Krater AI を使用して、ベンチャーを次のレベルに引き上げましょう。当社のオールインワン SuperApp は人工知能テクノロジーの力を解き放ち、コンテンツ作成からテキスト読み上げ機能まであらゆることを可能にします。 Krater を使用すると、無限の可能性と真のイノベーションにアクセスできるようになります。比類のない機能と使いやすさを体験してください。今すぐサインアップして AI の利点を獲得してください。
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
AIコードメンター。 究極の説明ツールを使用して、今すぐよりスマートなコーディングを始めましょう。 人工知能に基づいてコードを最適化、リファクタリング、レビューします。
Autocode
autocode.com
新規ユーザーの通知。購入アラート。スケジュールされたジョブ。コミュニティボット。 SQL クエリ。内部ツール。 JavaScript と API を使用して好きなものを作成します。
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
Chat GPT でお金を稼ぎたいですか? AI Writer 以外に探す必要はありません。高品質で魅力的なコンテンツを数秒で生成できる究極のツールです。 高度な AI アルゴリズムと直感的なインターフェイスを使用して、ブログ投稿や記事などを簡単に作成できます。また、組み込みのアフィリエイト プログラムを使用すると、他の人に当社のプラットフォームを紹介するだけで収益を得ることができます。 今すぐ AI Writer を使い始めて、Chat GPT で優れたコンテンツを作成し、収益を得ることがいかに簡単かを実感してください。
Refraction
refraction.dev
コードのリファクタリング、ドキュメントの生成、単体テストの作成など。 コードのブロックを貼り付け、言語またはフレームワークを選択し、「生成」をクリックするだけで魔法を目撃できます。
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
Sourcegraph のコード インテリジェンス プラットフォームを使用して、コードベース全体を理解し、修正し、自動化します。
AI2sql
ai2sql.io
AI2sql を使用すると、エンジニアでも非エンジニアでも、SQL の知識がなくても効率的でエラーのない SQL クエリを簡単に作成できます。
AskCodi
askcodi.com
AIコーディングアシスタント。開発者のニーズに合わせてプログラマーをペアにします。
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
DeftGPT を使用すると、次のことが可能になります。 * コンテンツの作成を簡素化: DeftGPT を使用すると、質問し、即座に回答を得て、AI とインタラクティブな会話を行うことができます。 GPT-4、gpt-3.5-turbo、Anthropic の Claude、その他のさまざまなボットに即座にアクセスできるようになります。 * チーム管理: DeftGPT を使用すると、組織アカウントに無制限のメンバーを招待できるため、管理と請求が簡素化されます。これにより、コストを節約しながら、全体的な生産性が向上します。さらに、当社のプランでは、請求を 1 つのアカウントに統合してさら...
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...
mutable.ai
mutable.ai
Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.
CodeSquire.ai
codesquire.ai
AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes funct...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
CodeMate AI
codemate.ai
CodeMate, the fastest way to write error-free code. CodeMate is an AI-powered tool designed to help developers code 10x faster by autocorrecting errors without leaving their environment. It’s like having a pair programmer who’s always there to help you debug and optimize your code. Key Features * C...
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Bito
bito.ai
Bito builds accessible, accurate AI tools trusted by developers across the world. Designed to help software engineers ship faster, better code, Bito offers a lineup of tools including: AI Code Review Agents, AI Chat in your IDE or CLI, AI Code Completions, and AI that understands your code. Bito's...
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI は、企業における GenAI の導入を推進しています。 私たちは、Accel、Flipkart Ventures、Togetter Fund、Speciale Invest、Techstars、その他の著名な投資家によって支援されています。 TuneChat: オープンソース モデルを活用したチャット アプリ TuneStudio: 開発者が LLM を微調整して展開するための遊び場 ChainFury: GitHub で利用できるオープンソース プロンプト エンジン
iSenseHUB
isensehub.ai
iSenseHUB をご紹介します。作成、設計、最適化の方法に革命を起こすように設計された、AI を活用した究極のプラットフォームです。 65 を超える最先端の AI ツールを備えた私たちの使命は、個人や企業がプロセスを合理化し、超高速で高品質のコンテンツを制作できるようにすることです。 iSenseHUB は、さまざまなタスクにすぐに取り組めるパーソナル AI アシスタントだと考えてください。コードの生成、SEO に最適化された記事の作成、グラフィックのデザインからソーシャル メディア投稿の管理まで、すべてをカバーします。当社のツールは複雑なタスクを簡素化するように設計されており、ビジネスの...