Bito

ウェブサイト：bito.ai
Bito builds accessible, accurate AI tools trusted by developers across the world. Designed to help software engineers ship faster, better code, Bito offers a lineup of tools including: AI Code Review Agents, AI Chat in your IDE or CLI, AI Code Completions, and AI that understands your code. Bito's latest, the AI Code Review Agent, enables high quality AI code reviews that cut down human engineering time in pull requests by 50%.
