代替案 - T.LY
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly は URL 短縮サービスおよびリンク管理プラットフォームです。 Bitly, Inc. は 2008 年に設立され、ニューヨーク市に拠点を置く非公開企業です。 Bitly は、ソーシャル ネットワーキング、SMS、電子メールで使用される、毎月 6 億のリンクを短縮します。 Bitly は、多くの人が短縮 URL を使用した結果作成された集計データへのアクセスに料金を請求することで収益を上げています。 2017 年、Spectrum Equity は Bitly の過半数株式を 6,400 万ドルで取得しました。2018 年 8 月の時点で、Bitly は 375 億を超える UR...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com は、扱いにくいリンクをより管理しやすく使いやすい URL に短縮するオリジナルの URL 短縮ツールです。
BL.INK
bl.ink
エンタープライズ リンク管理。グローバル チームにコラボレーション、コンプライアンス、創造性を提供して、あらゆるエンゲージメントを改善し、データを保護し、クリックごとに信頼性を生み出します。
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
カスタム ドメインを使用した URL 短縮機能。業界をリードするリンク管理プラットフォームを使用して、URL を短縮し、ブランド化し、追跡します。無料試用。 API、短縮URL、カスタムドメイン。
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply は、コンバージョンを促進する唯一のリンク短縮ツールです。共有するすべてのページに行動喚起を簡単に埋め込むことで、どこにでもメッセージを表示できます。無料でフォロワーをユーザーや顧客に変えましょう。
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe は、共有するすべてのリンクにリターゲティング ピクセルを含む URL 短縮ツールです。強力なブランドリンクを作成すると、クリック数が最大 34% 増加します。
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io は、UTM を構築、共有し、チームと同期するための最良の方法です。乱雑なスプレッドシートの使用をやめて、分析で適切なキャンペーン データを取得します。
Dub
dub.co
オープンソースの Bitly の代替案。 Dub は、分析機能と無料のカスタム ドメインが組み込まれたオープンソースのリンク短縮ツールです。
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
短いリンクを完全に制御できる体験をしてください 完全な URL Shortener プラットフォーム、リンク管理、リンク分析、ディープ リンク、QR コード ジェネレーター、および Link in Bio。リンクを簡単に短縮、ブランド化、管理、追跡、共有できます。
GoLinks
golinks.io
直感的で安全な Go リンクをチームで共有します。 GoLinks® は、go/links と呼ばれる記憶に残る短いリンクを使用して、チームが情報を迅速に検索して共有できるようにすることで、生産性を向上させます。
Upslash
upslash.io
go リンクと呼ばれる覚えやすい短いリンクを使用して、チームが情報を迅速に検索して共有できるようにします。
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
クリック数とコンバージョン率を追跡し、リードを収集し、アフィリエイト製品の Web ページを作成するオールインワン プラットフォームを数回クリックするだけで実行できます。
Tapz
tapz.in
Convert your site visitors into customers by engaging through Tapz and grow audience using Promotion tools, Social share widget and Social chat platform.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
キャッチーなコールトゥアクション、リターゲティングピクセル、ブランドリンク、強力な分析により、リンクを短縮、追跡、最適化します。
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
T2M URL 短縮ツールは、オールインワンのリンク管理プラットフォームです。ブランドドメインとAPIを備えた最高のカスタムURL短縮ツール。 QR コードと高度な分析とレポートを備えたパーソナライズされたバニティ ショート リンク。代理店向けの専用インスタンス オプション。
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
Linkjoy は、Linkin Bio、URL リターゲティング、キュレーション ページを使用して、あなたをサポートします。 ブランド認知度を高め、より多くの見込み顧客を獲得し、一度にターゲットを再設定します 訪問者。