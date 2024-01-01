代替案 - SweepWidget
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond を使用すると、マーケターはランディング ページやコンテストの作成、リードの追跡、電子メールの送信などを簡単に行うことができます。
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam は成長マーケティング プラットフォームです。ビジネスを成長させる素晴らしいキャンペーンを実行できるようにします。
ShortStack
shortstack.com
ShortStack を使用してカスタマイズされたインタラクティブ マーケティング キャンペーンを構築している何千ものフォーチュン 500 ブランド、広告代理店、中小企業に参加してください。 カスタマイズ可能なコンテスト、懸賞、クイズ、ハッシュタグのプレゼント、コメント入力コンテスト、ランディング ページ、ポップアップなどを作成します。
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio を使用すると、大手ブランドやメディアが 50 以上のテンプレート化されたインタラクティブ形式 (クイズ、コンテスト、アンケート、テスト、アニメーション ゲームなど) を通じてデジタル チャネル全体で視聴者を引き付けることができます。このプラットフォームは GDPR に厳格に準拠しているため、豊富な自社データを収集して、データを強化するためにクライアントの幅広いテクノロジーにプッシュできます。現在、TF1、Nestl、PepsiCo、PSG、MediaMarkt、LOral、RTL などを含む 400 社以上の企業が Qualifio を使用しています。
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise は、バイラルなプレゼントやコンテスト、ランディング ページ、アンケートやクイズなどの魅力的なフォームを作成する最も簡単な方法です。 Woorise は、中小企業が視聴者とつながり、見込み客を集め、販売を成立させるのに役立ちます。
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweet は、懸賞、コンテスト、プレゼントを作成するためのツールを備えたバイラル マーケティング プラットフォームです。