ウェブサイト：storifyme.com

All-in-one platform for user engagement that provides mobile-native, full-screen, immersive formats for any mobile or website platform. StorifyMe enables clients to create and publish highly personalized, visually stunning, interactive Stories, Shorts, Snaps, and Ads that engage their audience, increase conversions, and boost revenue. StorifyMe Editor is easy to use, intuitive, and provides numerous free and customizable templates that will make the story creation process much easier. With the opportunity to integrate StorifyMe Stories to any platform - from mobile devices to the web, StorifyMe is an omni-solution for content distribution in a form people love!

免責事項：WebCatalogはStorifyMeによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

