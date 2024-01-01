Sticky
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：tobii.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるStickyのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Want to get a better return on your marketing investment? Sticky by Tobii is an online eye tracking software and survey tool that analyzes how your creative designs are being received by your target audience, on the devices they use the most. See the impact of ads, packaging, and videos on real people across the globe, in isolation and in context.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： tobii.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはStickyによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。