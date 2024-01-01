WebCatalog

Want to get a better return on your marketing investment? Sticky by Tobii is an online eye tracking software and survey tool that analyzes how your creative designs are being received by your target audience, on the devices they use the most. See the impact of ads, packaging, and videos on real people across the globe, in isolation and in context.

カテゴリー:

Productivity
ユーザー調査ソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： tobii.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはStickyによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

