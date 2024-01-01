代替案 - Statusbrew
Meta Business Suite
business.facebook.com
Facebook、メッセンジャー、Instagram 上のすべてのビジネス活動を 1 か所から管理します。
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot は、マーケティング、販売、顧客サービス、CRM ソフトウェアの完全なプラットフォームに加えて、ビジネスの成長を支援する方法論、リソース、サポートを提供します。無料のツールから始めて、成長に合わせてアップグレードしてください。
X Pro
pro.twitter.com
X PRo (旧称 TweetDeck) は、X (旧称 Twitter) アカウントを管理するためのソーシャル メディア ダッシュボード アプリケーションです。 TweetDeck は元々は独立したアプリでしたが、その後 Twitter Inc. に買収され、Twitter のインターフェースに統合されました。 これは、2016 年に廃止された Twitter の「ダッシュボード アプリ」に似ています。他の Twitter アプリケーションと同様に、Twitter API と連携して、ユーザーがツイートを送受信したり、プロフィールを表示したりできるようにします。これは、2010 年 6 ...
Buffer
buffer.com
ソーシャル メディアで視聴者を構築し、ブランドを成長させましょう。
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite は、2008 年に Ryan Holmes によって作成されたソーシャル メディア管理プラットフォームです。このシステムのユーザー インターフェイスはダッシュボードの形式をとっており、Twitter、Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn、YouTube のソーシャル ネットワーク統合をサポートしています。 バンクーバーを拠点とする Hootsuite は、トロント、ブカレスト、メキシコシティを含む 13 拠点に 1,000 人近いスタッフを擁しています。同社には 175 か国以上に 1,600 万人以上のユーザーがいます。
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush は、SEO、PPC、コンテンツ、ソーシャル メディア、競合調査のためのソリューションを提供します。世界中の600万人を超えるマーケティング担当者から信頼されています
Metricool
metricool.com
デジタル プレゼンスを分析、管理、拡大します。 すべてが 1 か所に。ソーシャル メディア コンテンツを計画し、データを確認し、オンライン広告キャンペーンを管理します。
Zoho Social
zoho.com
Zoho Social は、企業や代理店がソーシャル メディア上での存在感を高めるのに役立つソーシャル メディア管理ツールです。無料でお申し込み頂けます。クレジットカードは必要ありません。
Planable
planable.io
Planable は、エージェンシー、フリーランサー、マーケティング チームから信頼され、作成、共同作業、承認、スケジュール設定を行うソーシャル メディア キャンペーンの司令センターです。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. は、マサチューセッツ州ウォルサムに本社を置き、コロラド州ラブランドにもオフィスを構えるオンライン マーケティング会社です。そしてニューヨーク、ニューヨーク。 同社は 1995 年に設立され、その後 2015 年にエンデュランス インターナショナルに売却されました。
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Sprout Social を使用して、ソーシャル メディアがどのようにビジネスを成長させることができるかを再考してください。当社のソーシャル メディア管理ツールの実際の動作をご覧ください。今すぐ無料トライアルを始めてください。
Loomly
loomly.com
Loomly は、マーケティング チームがコラボレーション、パブリッシング、分析機能を通じてオンラインで成功するブランドを成長できるようにするブランド サクセス プラットフォームです。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
クアルトリクスは、企業が顧客、製品、ブランド、従業員エクスペリエンスに関する洞察を 1 か所で取得し、それに基づいて行動できるようにします。
Publer
publer.io
Facebook の投稿、Instagram の投稿、ツイート、LinkedIn の更新、Pinterest のピン、Google マイ ビジネスの投稿、YouTube ビデオをPubler でスケジュール設定します。時間を節約し、交通量を増やし、ビジネスに集中します。
Simplified
simplified.com
これまでにない方法で、コンテンツの作成、ブランドの拡大、チームとのコラボレーションに役立つオールインワンのデジタル デザイン プラットフォーム。ストーリーを伝えるために必要なものがすべて 1 か所にまとめられています。
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - ブランドの認知度とトラフィックを増加させるソーシャル メディア マーケティング ツール。私たちはマーケティング担当者向けにソーシャル メディア スケジュールの自動化をカスタマイズしました。
RADAAR
radaar.io
フォロワーを獲得し、独自のコンテンツを公開したいと考えているブランド、代理店、スタートアップ向けの素晴らしいソーシャル メディア管理プラットフォーム...
Vista Social
vistasocial.com
目標を達成するために役立つ、専門的に作成されたソーシャル メディア管理ツール
SocialBee
socialbee.io
リードが増えれば、労力は減ります。ソーシャル メディア管理ツール、トレーニング、チーム。 14 日間の無料トライアル、クレジット カードは必要ありません。デモを予約してください。
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
マーケティングチームのようなツール。 Tailwind はソーシャル メディア マーケティングの最も困難な部分を自動化するため、より賢く、より速く成長できます。
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
使いやすいソーシャル メディア管理ソフトウェア。整理整頓して時間を節約し、受信トレイ、公開、レポート、監視、チーム コラボレーション ツールを簡単に管理できます。
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv の小規模ビジネス ソフトウェア (CRM、テキストおよび電子メール マーケティング、ソーシャル メディア、Web サイトなど) を使用して、いつでも、どこでも、どのデバイスでも顧客を管理できます。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye は、包括的な顧客体験プラットフォームです。あらゆる規模の 60,000 以上の企業が毎日 BirdEye を使用しており、レビューを通じてオンラインで見つけられ、テキスト メッセージによるやり取りで顧客に選ばれ、調査と洞察ツールで最高の企業となっています。
FeedHive
feedhive.io
私たちはあなたにソーシャル上のスーパーパワーを与えます⚡。 AI の力を利用してソーシャル メディアのエンゲージメントとコンバージョンを自動化します。
Sendible
sendible.com
ソーシャル メディアでブランド ストーリーを高めます。クライアントやチームと協力して、あらゆるプラットフォームでのコンテンツの成功を計画、投稿、測定します。
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic のソーシャル メディア管理プラットフォームを使用すると、組み込みツールでコンテンツを作成およびカスタマイズし、複数のソーシャル メディア ページにコンテンツをスケジュールし、広告を掲載してビジネスの成果を得ることができます。
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
チーム向けの独自の洞察とクラス最高の管理ツールを使用して、Instagram、Facebook、Twitter、LinkedIn のプレゼンスを高めます。 14 日間の無料トライアルを開始してください。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater が PR チームとマーケティング チームがニュースとソーシャル メディアの両方にわたるメディア報道を監視し、ブランド管理を強化するのにどのように役立っているかをご覧ください。
Flick
flick.social
Instagram で成長するために必要なものがすべて、1 つの使いやすいプラットフォームにまとめられています。 昨年、100,000 人を超えるクリエイター、マーケティング担当者、代理店が、ハッシュタグ、スケジュール、分析のプラットフォームとして Flick を使用しました。
eclincher
eclincher.com
あなたが必要とする唯一のソーシャルメディア管理プラットフォーム、eclincher を発見してください!ソーシャル メディアの圧倒を克服し、ソーシャル メディア マーケティング タスクをコントロールしましょう。
Fanbooster
fanbooster.com
Fanbooster は、ソーシャル メディア管理者がソーシャル メディアでスケジュール、投稿、レポートを実行できるようにする、手頃な価格で使いやすいソーシャル メディア管理ソフトウェアです。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
独自のブランドでデジタル ソリューションを販売する最も簡単な方法。 Vendasta は、中小企業にデジタル ソリューションを提供する企業向けのホワイトラベル プラットフォームです。
Sociality.io
sociality.io
チームがソーシャル メディア チャネルを管理するために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 スケーラブルで協調的なワークフローを構築して、コンテンツのスケジュール設定、パフォーマンスの分析、エンゲージメントの管理、競合他社の監視を行います。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
デジタルカスタマージャーニーを最適化します。 Emplifi のカスタマー エクスペリエンス ソフトウェアとソーシャル メディア管理ソフトウェアの統合プラットフォームは、CX のギャップを埋めます。
HeyOrca
heyorca.com
チーム向けに構築されたソーシャル メディア スケジューラー 🙌 ユーザー数は無制限で、追加ユーザーに対して料金を支払う必要はありません
Cloud Campaign
cloudcampaign.com
Cloud Campaign は、強力でブランド力があり、スケーラブルなソーシャル メディア管理ソフトウェアと、ビジネスの成功に特化した 5 つ星のサポートを備えた、成長するマーケティング代理店の構築に役立ちます。
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
LiveSocial は、金融サービス専門家、営業担当者、プロフェッショナル サービス専門家などが自信と目的を持ってソーシャル メディアやその他のデジタル コミュニケーション プラットフォームに参加できるようにする、コンテンツ キュレーションおよびデジタル コミュニケーション プラットフォームです。当社は、各クライアントのさまざまなセキュリティ、コンプライアンス、アーカイブのニーズを満たすために、Proofpoint および SafeGuard Cyber と強力なパートナーシップと強力な統合を行っています。
Oktopost
oktopost.com
すべてのソーシャル メディア アクティビティを管理、監視、測定するための B2B ソーシャル メディア管理プラットフォーム。 B2B マーケティングの目標を達成します。デモを予約してください。
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi は、複数の拠点を持つブランド向けのマーケティング プラットフォームです。私たちは、Ace Hardware、Sport Clips、Anytime Fitness などの企業があらゆるマーケティング チャネルを通じて地元の視聴者とつながることができるように支援します。
Khoros
khoros.com
当社のソフトウェアは、デジタル ケア、ソーシャル マーケティング、ブランド コミュニティを構築および拡張することで、最高の顧客エクスペリエンスを提供するのに役立ちます。クリックして始めましょう!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial は、複数の場所とプロファイルを持つ企業向けのソーシャル メディア管理ソリューションです。すべての出版、広告、エンゲージメント、レビュー、レポートを 1 つの集中プラットフォームから管理します。MavSocial は、複数の拠点を持つ企業が地域をターゲットにした Facebook 広告を迅速かつ簡単に作成できる独自の機能を提供します。 MavSocial は、Facebook、Instagram、Twitter、YouTube、LinkedIn、Google ビジネス プロフィール、および Tumblr をサポートしています。
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
より良い会話でブランドを成長させましょう。 ソーシャル メディアでの会話管理を改善することで、ブランドを保護し、オンライン コミュニティの繁栄を促進します。
Taggbox
taggbox.com
さまざまなマーケティング タッチポイントにわたって UGC キャンペーンを作成および公開するための、No.1 ユーザー生成コンテンツ プラットフォーム。ブランドの信頼、認知度、ユーザーエンゲージメント、販売を成功裏に成長させるための完璧なUGCプラットフォーム。
ZoomSphere
zoomsphere.com
ソーシャルメディア管理における効果的なチームワークのためのナンバーワンの選択肢。スケジューリング、ソーシャルリスニング、コミュニティおよびプロジェクト管理など。
Reputation
reputation.com
インタラクションの世界には行動のプラットフォームが必要です。レビュー、いいね、リスト、コメント、クリックからのフィードバックを競争上の優位性に変えます。
RecurPost
recurpost.com
RecurPost is your smart social media scheduler, that allows you to get consistently predictable results automatically. When you schedule a post, it goes to one of your content libraries, and then once it gets posted on your social accounts, it goes and sits at the end of the library ready to be post...
Sked Social
skedsocial.com
Sked Social is your #1 Instagram-first social media scheduler. Create, source, share and cross-post your best Instagram content to Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and more in just a few clicks. * Visually plan your content weeks in advance - without limits. * Invite unlimited users to ...
Digital Air Strike
digitalairstrike.com
Digital Air Strike is the leading customer engagement technology partner helping 7,700+ businesses leverage digital and social media environments. Our technology, team, and culture contribute to the success of our clients. * Quickly improve your online reputation and digital presence with award-win...
Salesforce Marketing Cloud
salesforce.com
Salesforce Marketing Cloud is a marketing engagement platform helps marketers, businesses, and brands create and implement strategies to engage with their customers and build long-term relationships. It combines various marketing channels, like email, mobile messaging, chat apps (WhatsApp), and more...
Echobox
echobox.com
Echobox helps publishers around the world save time and increase performance with newsletter and social media automation.
Qurate Social
qurate.jp
A powerful, simple, and easy-to-use social media management tool that lets you centrally manage all your social networks from one dashboard.
Social Elephants
socialelephants.com
Social Elephants is the platform that PROs use to analyze and manage Social Media. Its exclusive functions for management, insights and competitor analysis will give you the resources you need to get the most out of your social media campaigns. All your Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube cha...
myRosys
myrosys.com
myRosys uses deep learning to provide Reach Intelligence and Engagement Intelligence. myRosys uses the power of Influencers and Stakeholders to automate word-of-mouth marketing and increase organic reach of social media campaigns. myRosys eliminates the need for advertising spend and creates a highl...
Alerti
alerti.com
Alerti is a real-time intelligence engine that monitors and analyzes the web, social networks and review sites ... and transforms this data into knowledge in an intelligent and automated way thanks to the latest artificial intelligence algorithms. Monitor and analyze everything that is said on the ...
adhook
adhook.io
adhook combines Social Media Management and Digital Advertising in one tool. The All-In-One software helps to plan, publish, analyze & moderate your activities. With its collaboration features, adhook supports companies to design more efficient marketing processes. Post Publishing Cross-channel coo...
Quid
quid.com
Quid stands at the forefront of AI-driven consumer and market intelligence. Quid's generative AI provides organizations with an unparalleled, holistic insight into customer context. Beyond just capturing data, Quid enables organizations to see data through the lens of the future. By moving beyond da...
Facelift
facelift-bbt.com
Facelift is a multiple certified software solution with all components for professional social media marketing on enterprise level. All-in-one software enables companies to manage their marketing activities centrally and efficiently. Facelift's world-leading social media management tool with activ...
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. S...
Brandwatch Social Media Management
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Social Media Management, previously Falcon.io, is a leading solution for social media monitoring, advertising, publishing, audience and performance analytics, and managing customer data. Brandwatch Social Media Management enables brands to explore the full potential of digital marketing a...
Dash Hudson
dashhudson.com
Dash Hudson is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Hudson enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business resul...