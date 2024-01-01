Stacksync powers real-time and bidirectional data synchronization between CRMs (e.g. Salesforce, Hubspot or SAP) and databases (e.g. Postgres, Google BigQuery,...). Edits made in your CRM will instantly update in your Database, and vice-versa. To set up a sync, users simply have to connect the two chosen apps in one click and select the tables they want to sync, no-code! Stacksync reduces implementation delays from months to minutes for CRM integration projects and removes all the complexity behind CRM new feature development. We show a 90% improvement on delivery time and budget.

ウェブサイト： stacksync.cloud

免責事項：WebCatalogはStacksyncによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。