Spiny.ai is not just artificial intelligence. Our purpose-built solutions for publishers merge experience and technology to deliver products that streamline business data, provide insights and optimize revenue. Our core product combines innovative techniques in business intelligence, natural language generation and media industry expertise to deliver a cutting-edge analytics solution for content creators. Spiny Trends is the media arm of Spiny.ai, delivering news and analysis in a smart digestible format without bias or opinion.

