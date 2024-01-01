WebCatalog

SocialBot is an artificially intelligent platform, developed in partnership with the Marketing API team at Facebook. It will automatically figure out what cars are drawing the most interest at the lowest cost-per-click and feature those ads first to drive costs down. SocialBot populates each buyer’s Facebook news feed with cars they’re most likely to click on. Through our intelligent micro-targeting, SocialBot’s ad clickthrough rates are 250% higher than industry average for 18% of the average cost.

カテゴリー:

Business
ボットプラットフォームソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： getsocialbot.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはSocialBotによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

