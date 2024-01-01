WebCatalog

Social Proofy

Social Proofy

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：socialproofy.io

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるSocial Proofyのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Easily create social proof notifications. Widgets can help increase product sales and leads. With Social Proofy, you can easily add social proof notifications to your store, target different users, collect emails, or use chat widgets. You can solve multiple problems using a single app with widgets prepared for different purposes. In addition, some widgets are automatically prepared and added to your account so you can focus on other aspects of your business. Add real-time Recent Sales Pop and limited offers with Countdown widgets to your store. Prepare fully customizable widgets according to your branding. Grow your email or sms list with collector widgets. Target visitors who tend to exit with targeted offers to retain and convert.

カテゴリー:

Productivity
Pop-Up Builder Software

ウェブサイト： socialproofy.io

免責事項：WebCatalogはSocial Proofyによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

Elementor

Elementor

elementor.com

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

Agile CRM

Agile CRM

agilecrm.com

Sniply

Sniply

sniply.io

involve.me

involve.me

involve.me

Unbounce

Unbounce

unbounce.com

Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol

getsitecontrol.com

Poptin

Poptin

poptin.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Plerdy

Plerdy

plerdy.com

Wishpond

Wishpond

wishpond.com

こちらもおすすめ

ProveSource

ProveSource

provesrc.com

WiserNotify

WiserNotify

wisernotify.com

Evidence.io

Evidence.io

evidence.io

Nextsale

Nextsale

nextsale.io

Poptin

Poptin

poptin.com

Proof Pulse

Proof Pulse

useproof.com

RepCard

RepCard

repcard.com

Shopier

Shopier

shopier.com

Brave

Brave

getbrave.io

Callspree

Callspree

callspree.com

Planly

Planly

planly.com

Barilliance

Barilliance

barilliance.com

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.