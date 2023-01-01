代替案 - SOCi
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush は、SEO、PPC、コンテンツ、ソーシャル メディア、競合調査のためのソリューションを提供します。世界中の600万人を超えるマーケティング担当者から信頼されています
Moz
moz.com
地球上で最大の SEO コミュニティの支援を受けて、Moz は SEO、インバウンド マーケティング、リンク構築、コンテンツ マーケティングを簡単にするツールを構築しています。今すぐ 30 日間の無料トライアルを始めてください。
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv の小規模ビジネス ソフトウェア (CRM、テキストおよび電子メール マーケティング、ソーシャル メディア、Web サイトなど) を使用して、いつでも、どこでも、どのデバイスでも顧客を管理できます。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye は、包括的な顧客体験プラットフォームです。あらゆる規模の 60,000 以上の企業が毎日 BirdEye を使用しており、レビューを通じてオンラインで見つけられ、テキスト メッセージによるやり取りで顧客に選ばれ、調査と洞察ツールで最高の企業となっています。
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic のソーシャル メディア管理プラットフォームを使用すると、組み込みツールでコンテンツを作成およびカスタマイズし、複数のソーシャル メディア ページにコンテンツをスケジュールし、広告を掲載してビジネスの成果を得ることができます。
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
中小企業向けの #1 マーケティング プラットフォーム® でブランド® を強化しましょう。
Yext
yext.com
Yext は、オンライン ブランド管理の分野で事業を展開するニューヨーク市のテクノロジー企業です。アプリ、検索エンジン、その他の機能のクラウドベースのネットワークを使用して、ブランドの更新を提供します。同社は、ハワード ラーマン、ブライアン ディステルバーガー、ブレント メッツによって 2006 年に設立されました。最近の統計によると、2019年の時価総額は20億ドル以上、2021会計年度の収益は3億5,470万ドルとなっています。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
独自のブランドでデジタル ソリューションを販売する最も簡単な方法。 Vendasta は、中小企業にデジタル ソリューションを提供する企業向けのホワイトラベル プラットフォームです。
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers は、受賞歴のある顧客レビュー ソフトウェア会社です。さらに多くのレビューを取得します。顧客に対応する。顧客エクスペリエンスに関する洞察を見つけます。
Mobal
mobal.io
すべてのビジネス リスティングを 1 か所から簡単に管理できます。私たちはあなたのビジネスリスティングの管理を楽しく、早く、快適にします。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter は、複数の拠点を持つブランドに、大規模な顧客エクスペリエンスの監視、分析、改善に必要なローカルの洞察とツールを提供します。
myPresences
mypresences.com
mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new ...
Direction Local
direction.com
Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publish...
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup は、ローカル リスティング、評判管理、ソーシャル メディア管理の 3 つのアプローチでブランドのオンライン プレゼンスを変革します。 Synup を使用すると、ブランドは、1 つの総合的なダッシュボードで、すべての場所およびメディア チャネルにわたって、関連性があり信頼できるビジネス コンテンツを配信できます。ブランドは、オンラインのレビュー、ランキング、エンゲージメントを向上させながら、すべてのビジネス拠点のリストとコンテンツを管理および最適化できるようになりました。 Synup は、あらゆるオンライン プロファイルとプラットフォームをマーケティング チャネルに変えて ROI を...
GoSite
gosite.com
GoSite でより多くの顧客を獲得し、より早く支払いを受け取り、時間を取り戻しましょう。ホームサービスと中小企業のオーナー向けの簡単なテクノロジー。経験は必要ありません。
UpCity
upcity.com
UpCity では、企業と B2B サービス プロバイダーの間に良好な関係を構築し、支援します。今すぐ次のパートナーを見つけてください!
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
チャネルマーケティングオートメーションを通じて 分散型マーケティングのすべてのニーズに 1 つのプラットフォームで対応
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX は、最寄りのビジネス拠点が確実に表示されるようにし、発見から購入、そしてそれ以降のエンゲージメントを促進します。