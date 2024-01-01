代替案 - Snoopreport
Tumblr
tumblr.com
Tumblr (tumblr と様式化され、「タンブラー」と発音) は、2007 年に David Karp によって設立され、現在 Automattic が所有するアメリカのマイクロブログおよびソーシャル ネットワーキング Web サイトです。このサービスを使用すると、ユーザーはマルチメディアやその他のコンテンツを短い形式のブログに投稿できます。ユーザーは他のユーザーのブログをフォローできます。ブロガーは自分のブログを非公開にすることもできます。ブロガーの場合、Web サイトの機能の多くは「ダッシュボード」インターフェイスからアクセスします。 2019 年 8 月 12 日の時点で、Tum...
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (feedly として様式化されています) は、iOS および Android を実行するさまざまな Web ブラウザーおよびモバイル デバイス用のニュース アグリゲーター アプリケーションです。クラウドベースのサービスとしてもご利用いただけます。ユーザーがカスタマイズして他のユーザーと共有できるように、さまざまなオンライン ソースからニュース フィードを編集します。 Feedly は 2008 年に DevHD によって初めてリリースされました。
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite は、2008 年に Ryan Holmes によって作成されたソーシャル メディア管理プラットフォームです。このシステムのユーザー インターフェイスはダッシュボードの形式をとっており、Twitter、Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn、YouTube のソーシャル ネットワーク統合をサポートしています。 バンクーバーを拠点とする Hootsuite は、トロント、ブカレスト、メキシコシティを含む 13 拠点に 1,000 人近いスタッフを擁しています。同社には 175 か国以上に 1,600 万人以上のユーザーがいます。
Planoly
planoly.com
パソコンや携帯電話から Instagram の投稿を管理、計画、スケジュールできます。一貫した Instagram フィードを作成し、複数の Instagram アカウントを管理します。
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Sprout Social を使用して、ソーシャル メディアがどのようにビジネスを成長させることができるかを再考してください。当社のソーシャル メディア管理ツールの実際の動作をご覧ください。今すぐ無料トライアルを始めてください。
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio は、あらゆるニッチ市場や市場のビジネス向けに、コンテンツ キュレーション ブログやソーシャル メディアを簡単に作成できるコンテンツ検出ツールを提供します。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
クアルトリクスは、企業が顧客、製品、ブランド、従業員エクスペリエンスに関する洞察を 1 か所で取得し、それに基づいて行動できるようにします。
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
マーケティングチームのようなツール。 Tailwind はソーシャル メディア マーケティングの最も困難な部分を自動化するため、より賢く、より速く成長できます。
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
使いやすいソーシャル メディア管理ソフトウェア。整理整頓して時間を節約し、受信トレイ、公開、レポート、監視、チーム コラボレーション ツールを簡単に管理できます。
Sendible
sendible.com
ソーシャル メディアでブランド ストーリーを高めます。クライアントやチームと協力して、あらゆるプラットフォームでのコンテンツの成功を計画、投稿、測定します。
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch は、イギリスのブライトンに本社を置くデジタル消費者インテリジェンス企業です。 Brandwatch は、Consumer Research、Audiences、Vizia、Qriously、Reviews、BuzzSumo の 6 つの異なる製品を販売しています。 Brandwatch Consumer Research は「セルフサービス アプリケーション」またはサービスとしてのソフトウェアであり、ソーシャル メディア データをアーカイブして、企業にブランドのオンライン プレゼンスを分析するための情報と特定のセグメントを追跡する手段を提供します。このツールの対象範囲には...
Awario
awario.com
無料でブランドモニタリングを始めましょう！ Web ソースでのメンションを追跡し、競合を分析し、ニッチなインフルエンサーを監視し、ソーシャル ネットワークで潜在顧客を見つけます。
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. は、カリフォルニア州ロサンゼルスに拠点を置く、セルフサービスのクラウド ベースのビジネス インテリジェンス アプリケーション ソフトウェア会社です。同社は、ビジネス インテリジェンスのさまざまな統合ソースからのデータを分析、変換、レポートするように設計されたビジネス ダッシュボード アプリの開発で知られています。これは、すべてのビジネス指標を 1 か所で追跡および監視するフリーミアム アプリケーションです。 Cyfe の中心市場は依然として米国にありますが、Cyfe は世界的に拡大しており、現在は世界 15 か国で事業を展開しています。
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker は、世界中のブランドや代理店が推奨する非常に強力なソーシャル メディア分析ツールおよびソーシャル メディア モニタリング ツールです。
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
チーム向けの独自の洞察とクラス最高の管理ツールを使用して、Instagram、Facebook、Twitter、LinkedIn のプレゼンスを高めます。 14 日間の無料トライアルを開始してください。
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole は、Twitter、Instagram、Facebook のハッシュタグ追跡によるリアルタイム データを提供するハッシュタグ分析およびソーシャル メディア分析会社です。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater が PR チームとマーケティング チームがニュースとソーシャル メディアの両方にわたるメディア報道を監視し、ブランド管理を強化するのにどのように役立っているかをご覧ください。
Dataminr
dataminr.com
顧客は、大きな影響を与えるイベントや新たなリスクの早期シグナルを得るために Dataminr の AI プラットフォームを利用し、自信を持って対応し、危機をより効果的に管理しています。
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 を使用すると、Web 上のブランドに関する言及に即座にアクセスできます。
eclincher
eclincher.com
あなたが必要とする唯一のソーシャルメディア管理プラットフォーム、eclincher を発見してください!ソーシャル メディアの圧倒を克服し、ソーシャル メディア マーケティング タスクをコントロールしましょう。
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. は、カリフォルニア州サニーベールに本拠を置くアメリカのエンタープライズ セキュリティ会社で、受信電子メール セキュリティ、送信データ損失防止、ソーシャル メディア、モバイル デバイス、デジタル リスク、電子メール暗号化、電子証拠開示、および電子メールのためのサービスとしてのソフトウェアと製品を提供しています。アーカイブすること。
Mention
mention.com
視聴者の意見に耳を傾け、優れた投稿を公開し、顧客に応答できるオールインワン ツールを入手してください。
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
ソーシャル上で顧客と大規模に関わります。 Statusbrew は、ソーシャル 受信トレイを統合し、チームをまとめ、自動化されたワークフローを作成するソーシャル メディア エンゲージメント ツールです。さらに、まだまだあります。
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
テレビ、ラジオ、ニュース、ポッドキャスト、ソーシャル向けのクラス最高のメディア モニタリング サービスと、業界で最も正確なメディア コンタクト データベースです。
Sociality.io
sociality.io
チームがソーシャル メディア チャネルを管理するために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 スケーラブルで協調的なワークフローを構築して、コンテンツのスケジュール設定、パフォーマンスの分析、エンゲージメントの管理、競合他社の監視を行います。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
デジタルカスタマージャーニーを最適化します。 Emplifi のカスタマー エクスペリエンス ソフトウェアとソーシャル メディア管理ソフトウェアの統合プラットフォームは、CX のギャップを埋めます。
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するコンテンツを見つけます。重要なインフルエンサーとコラボレーションします。 コンテンツの洞察を使用して、アイデアの生成、パフォーマンスの高いコンテンツの作成、パフォーマンスの監視、インフルエンサーの特定を行います。 BuzzSumo は、80 億件の記事、4,200 万件の Web サイト、300 件のエンゲージメント、50 万件のジャーナリスト、4 億 9,200 万件の質問に関するコンテンツ マーケティング データを利用して、50 万人以上のマーケティング担当者の戦略を強化しています。
SentiOne
sentione.com
AI ベースのオンライン リスニングと、会話型ボイスボットやチャットボットによる顧客サービス自動化の未来をご覧ください。
Exolyt
exolyt.com
企業が TikTok アカウントを分析し、洞察力に富んだレポートを取得し、データをエクスポートするのに役立つ主要な TikTok 分析ツール。
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions は、インターネットの隅々まで調査して、誰かまたは何かに関するブランドの言及をすべて見つけます。ブランドとメディアの監視、競合他社のスパイ、評判管理、Web とソーシャル リスニングなどに使用してください。
Oktopost
oktopost.com
すべてのソーシャル メディア アクティビティを管理、監視、測定するための B2B ソーシャル メディア管理プラットフォーム。 B2B マーケティングの目標を達成します。デモを予約してください。
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi は、複数の拠点を持つブランド向けのマーケティング プラットフォームです。私たちは、Ace Hardware、Sport Clips、Anytime Fitness などの企業があらゆるマーケティング チャネルを通じて地元の視聴者とつながることができるように支援します。
Khoros
khoros.com
当社のソフトウェアは、デジタル ケア、ソーシャル マーケティング、ブランド コミュニティを構築および拡張することで、最高の顧客エクスペリエンスを提供するのに役立ちます。クリックして始めましょう!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial は、複数の場所とプロファイルを持つ企業向けのソーシャル メディア管理ソリューションです。すべての出版、広告、エンゲージメント、レビュー、レポートを 1 つの集中プラットフォームから管理します。MavSocial は、複数の拠点を持つ企業が地域をターゲットにした Facebook 広告を迅速かつ簡単に作成できる独自の機能を提供します。 MavSocial は、Facebook、Instagram、Twitter、YouTube、LinkedIn、Google ビジネス プロフィール、および Tumblr をサポートしています。
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
より良い会話でブランドを成長させましょう。 ソーシャル メディアでの会話管理を改善することで、ブランドを保護し、オンライン コミュニティの繁栄を促進します。
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
一般の人々がトピックにどのように関わっているかを理解します。 ウェブやソーシャル メディア全体にわたる 7 年以上のパブリック エンゲージメント データを分析し、レポートします。
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
通信チーム向けのリアルタイムのメディア監視。 Web およびソーシャル コンテンツのリアルタイム フィードと公共参加データを組み合わせて、重要なコンテンツを特定して予測します
Netvibes
netvibes.com
NETVIBES は、ユーザーが業界の革新とパフォーマンスの向上を可能にする洞察を得るために情報インテリジェンスを明らかにするデータ サイエンス機能を提供します。
Audiense
audiense.com
オーディエンスを理解し、より良いマーケティング結果、ソーシャルメディアの結果、インフルエンサーの結果、メディア戦略、成長戦略、広告費用対効果を得るために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 消費者のセグメンテーションと文化的洞察を戦略の中心に置き、チームがこれまでにない方法で視聴者を理解できるようにします。 何が視聴者にインスピレーションを与え、感動させ、影響を与えるのかを知りましょう。
Reputation
reputation.com
インタラクションの世界には行動のプラットフォームが必要です。レビュー、いいね、リスト、コメント、クリックからのフィードバックを競争上の優位性に変えます。
Chotam
chotam.io
Chotam alerts users for comments made on social media posts and advertising posts. Notifications allow users to track potential customer's comments on competitors' posts.
BrandMaxima
brandmaxima.com
BrandMaxima is a leading influencer discovery and analytics SaaS platform with its world's largest Influencer database of 103.5 million influencers on Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube and Twitter. BrandMaxima's features includes Influencer Discovery, Influencer Analytics, Influencer Management & Outreach,...
Blinkfire Analytics
blinkfire.com
Blinkfire Analytics is an AI-first company with leading business intelligence & marketing analytics products to evaluate sports, media, and entertainment sponsorships across social media, digital, and Advanced TV. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and proprietary computer vision techn...
Arwen.AI
arwen.ai
Arwen uses AI to automatically remove spam and toxic comments from your paid and organic social media, turbocharging your engagement. Make your Social Media more social: remove the bad, tackle the negative and amplify the positive.
Akio.Cx
akio.com
Akio.cx, the omnichannel contact centre software: Akio Unified platform (phone, e-mail, chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter + IA + API...) for Call & Contact Centers + Akio TWS module for collaboration and Akio Insights module for Voice of the Customer and Réputation.
Spotler Engage
spotlerengage.com
Webcare, messaging, social media publishing and monitoring in one clear and concise tool.
Smart Moderation
smartmoderation.com
Smart Moderation is an award-winning social media comment management tool which helps brands, celebrities, digital agencies, online publishers and e-commerce websites leverage their reputation by moderating their online conversations & community. It is the world’s first and only Artificial Intellig...
SemanticForce
semanticforce.ai
SemanticForce is the unified media, and e-commerce intelligence, and customer service platform powered by deep semantic and visual analysis. Our 360 market view concept features news, social media, reviews, pricing, ads, and threats intelligence within one powerful ecosystem. SemanticForce provides...
Postinges
postinges.com
Postinges is the best social media posts scheduler in the market. This is because it's working with more than +20,000 subscribers internationally and has +30 app integrations to make your work easy. Postinges allows you to schedule social media posts in advance so that they are ready when you are. W...
LOOQME
looqme.io
LOOQME is a media monitoring and analytics service. It collects, structures, and visualizes mentions of the company and competitors in the media and social media. The service collects mentions from sources worldwide 24/7: online and traditional media, forums, blogs, reviews, and social media. LOOQM...
KWatch.io
kwatch.io
KWatch.io monitors social media (Reddit, Twitter, Hacker News...) and sends you notifications when specific keywords are detected. Then advanced AI is applied on the detected message in order to automatically analyse the sentiment about your brand, products, competitors...
Jatheon
jatheon.com
Jatheon's archiving solution assists organizations to store, access, search and produce structured and unstructured historical communications data for audits, compliance and ediscovery. With Jatheon, organizations can capture data from various sources (email, social media, chat apps, telephony), aut...
CARMA
carma.com
CARMA is the world’s most experienced media intelligence service provider. Established in 1984 and relaunched in 2016, the company has grown today to work with over 3,500 brands and organisations across the world. CARMA helps its clients use media intelligence to navigate and understand the disrup...
Zelkaa
zelkaa.com
insights-driven platform that supports the full spectrum of your social media marketing and analytics needs. Be empowered to easily search, discover, listen, publish, engage and analyze at scale across earned, owned, and paid social media. With Zelkaa Moon, brands and agencies are empowered to turn...
Socialhose
socialhose.io
SOCIALHOSE.IO is your resource if you’re looking for a social listening agency. As you’ll see below, SOCIALHOSE.IO handles all sorts of tasks and duties that require the utmost in diligence and oversight. People post things all day and all night, so you need to have someone working with you who’s al...
Graphystories
graphystories.com
GraphyStories is supported by Facebook FBstart, the European Commission and the Belgian public-service TV & and radio broadcaster. 1. Discover Great stories. Predict the next ones. GraphyStories is a Content discovery tool : get to know the most shared articles on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and ...
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...