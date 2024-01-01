Slang.ai
ウェブサイト：slang.ai
Calling a business shouldn't be a frustrating experience. With AI, there's a better way. That’s why we started Slang.ai. Our mission is to transform the phone into a channel that is personalized, efficient, and delightful. Get set up in 30 minutes or less and let Slang.ai's virtual concierge help you deliver a personalized and delightful customer experience. Never miss a call again.
