代替案 - Sisense
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (フランス語で文字通り「小さなテーブル」を意味し、「絵」という意味でも使用されます。pl. tableaux、またはまれに tableaus) は、次のことを指します。
Looker
looker.com
Looker は、リアルタイムのビジネス分析を簡単に探索、分析、共有できるようにするビジネス インテリジェンス ソフトウェアおよびビッグ データ分析プラットフォームです。
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
ビジネス インテリジェンスおよび分析ソフトウェア。 Zoho Analytics は、データを視覚的に分析し、見事なデータ視覚化を作成し、隠れた洞察を数分で発見できるセルフサービス BI およびデータ分析ソフトウェアです。
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. は、米国ユタ州アメリカン フォークに拠点を置くクラウド ソフトウェア会社です。ビジネス インテリジェンス ツールとデータの視覚化を専門としています。
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode は、SQL、R、Python、ビジュアル分析を 1 か所に組み合わせた共同データ プラットフォームです。接続、分析、共有をより迅速に。
Hex
hex.tech
Hex は、データ サイエンスと分析のための最新のデータ プラットフォームです。共同作業が可能なノートブック、美しいデータ アプリ、エンタープライズ グレードのセキュリティ。
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx は、最先端の分析クラウド プラットフォームを提供します。 AI を活用した分析の自動化により、誰もが影響力の高い洞察を発見できるようになります。
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
ウェブサイトと製品の分析は正しく行われます - ついに! Usermaven の Spotless™ トラッキングはすべてのイベントを自動的にキャプチャし、開発者への依存を排除し、マーケティング担当者や製品担当者にとって最も簡単な分析ツールになります。