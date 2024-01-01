代替案 - Search.io
Guru
getguru.com
Guru は、チャットのノイズをカットして実際の仕事に必要な情報を提供する強力な企業 Wiki で、無料で使い始められます。
Google Cloud Search
cloudsearch.google.com
Google Cloud Search は AI を活用したアシスタントで、Gmail、Google ドキュメント、Google ドライブ、Google カレンダー、Google コンタクトなど、関連するすべての Google アプリにわたって、ユーザーが必要なときに関連情報をすばやく見つけられるように支援します。
Qatalog
qatalog.com
Qatalog は仕事の混乱を解消します。絶え間なく ping を送信したり、つまらない会議をしたり、最新のドキュメントを探したりする必要はもうありません。当社の作業ハブは、Wiki、プロジェクト管理、チーム チャットなどの最新のコラボレーション ツールを接続し、それらを相互に連携して使用できるようにします。人々とチームを同じ方法で接続するので、同じ場所にいないときでも同期することができます。それは新しい働き方です。
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia は、SaaS (サービスとしてのソフトウェア) モデルを通じて Web 検索製品を提供する米国の新興企業です。
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (オープンテキストとも表記) は、エンタープライズ情報管理 (EIM) ソフトウェアを開発および販売するカナダの会社です。カナダのオンタリオ州ウォータールーに本社を置く OpenText は、2014 年時点でカナダ最大のソフトウェア会社であり、カナダの雇用主トップ 100 の 1 つとして認められています。 Mediacorp Canada Inc. による 2016 年。OpenText ソフトウェア アプリケーションは、大企業、政府機関、専門サービス会社のコンテンツまたは非構造化データを管理します。 OpenText は、大量のコンテンツの管理、...
Command E
getcommande.com
すべてを検索します。コマンド E はあなたと同じくらい速く考えます。コンピューターとクラウド上のあらゆるものにアクセスするための最新かつ最速の方法をご紹介します。
Happeo
happeo.com
Google Workspace (G Suite) ユーザーが職場でのコミュニケーション、コラボレーション、生産性を促進するイントラネット。知識の共有を促進し、今すぐチームに参加してください!
Yext
yext.com
Yext は、オンライン ブランド管理の分野で事業を展開するニューヨーク市のテクノロジー企業です。アプリ、検索エンジン、その他の機能のクラウドベースのネットワークを使用して、ブランドの更新を提供します。同社は、ハワード ラーマン、ブライアン ディステルバーガー、ブレント メッツによって 2006 年に設立されました。最近の統計によると、2019年の時価総額は20億ドル以上、2021会計年度の収益は3億5,470万ドルとなっています。
nuclia
nuclia.com
AI 検索と生成的な回答を製品に埋め込みます。 Nuclia API を使用すると、データのプライバシーを維持し、幻覚を回避しながら、ドキュメント、テキスト、ビデオから 100% すぐに使用できる AI 検索と生成的な回答を得ることができます。
Aiven
aiven.io
Aiven のフルマネージドのオープンソース クラウド データ プラットフォームを使用すると、いつも夢見ていたデータ パイプラインを 10 分以内に作成できます。あらゆる場所のすべての主要な雲に。
Glean
glean.com
会社が知っていることを即座に把握できます。 グレンは直感力に優れた仕事のアシスタントです。会社のすべてのアプリを検索して、必要なものを正確に見つけ、知っておくべきことを発見します。
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
マーケットインテリジェンスと検索プラットフォーム 数時間ではなく数秒で洞察を明らかにします インデックスが作成され、検索可能で、すべてが 1 か所にまとめられた広範なコンテンツ全体で企業、トピック、業界を簡単に追跡することで、市場のスピードに合わせて動きます。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
コマース向けに構築されたデジタル エクスペリエンス プラットフォーム。 Bloomreach ソリューションは、統合された顧客データと製品データの力と、AI と予測的意思決定のスピードとスケールを組み合わせて、あらゆるチャネルとあらゆる行程でコンバージョンをもたらす魔法のようなエクスペリエンスを提供できます。
Onna
onna.com
Onna は、お気に入りのアプリからのデータを一元管理して、合理化され簡素化された検索と管理エクスペリエンスをすべて 1 か所で提供します。
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo は、ケベックシティに拠点を置くエンタープライズ SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) 企業で、デジタル エクスペリエンスをよりインテリジェントにするためのクラウド ベースのプラットフォームと、そのプラットフォーム上に構築された特定のソフトウェアを提供しています。 Coveo Relevance Cloud™ は、検索、分析、機械学習テクノロジーを利用して、異種のコンテンツとデータを統合し、関連性の高いパーソナライズされた情報の配信を自動化します。 Coveo は、e コマース、顧客サービス、従業員の熟練度のためのソリューションを提供します。同社は、Gartner...
SeekStorm
seekstorm.com
SeekStorm is a Search as a Service. Our search API offers web-scale, real-time, full text, instant search for your data and documents. SeekStorm is a Crawler as a Service. A high-performance, focused crawler turns any website into JSON docs with structured data 20x speed and 200x payload compared to...
Instaclustr
instaclustr.com
Fully Hosted and Managed Service for OpenSearch OpenSearch is a powerful search and analytics suite that allows for data ingest, logging, search, aggregation, viewing, and analysis. These capabilities enable a wide range of valuable use cases such as logging and application search. Instaclustr Manag...
Bonsai
bonsai.io
Bonsai keeps your search evergreen with expert deployment, ongoing maintenance, and maximum data security for Elasticsearch or OpenSearch.
Vectara
vectara.com
Vectara is an LLM-powered conversational search and knowledge discovery platform which allows businesses to have intelligent conversations over their own data (think ChatGPT but for your data). Developer-first, the platform provides a simple API and gives developers access to cutting-edge NLU (natur...
Meilisearch
meilisearch.com
Meilisearch empowers developers and business teams to create the most intuitive search experience that increases search-based conversions
GoSearch
gosearch.ai
GoSearch is a generative AI enterprise search platform from the makers of GoLinks. GoSearch connects 100+ personal and company applications to provide a single, unified interface to search — powered by generative AI for insights summarized from multiple sources. Whether the query is “how to reset my...
Miso.ai
miso.ai
Miso democratizes the machine learning superpowers of platforms like Google and Amazon so any team can rapidly build scalable and unified search, discovery, and engagement for their entire user journey. And unlike traditional solutions, Miso can personalize 100% anonymously — no tracking users or mi...
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the...
TeamSlide
teamsli.de
TeamSlide is a slide search and library solution with a PowerPoint add-in. Access all of your slides, images, and videos without ever leaving PowerPoint. TeamSlide checks your presentations for version control, prompting you when there are out-of-date slides. Seamlessly connect TeamSlide to SharePoi...
Findr
usefindr.com
Universal search for all your apps. Findr is an AI-powered search assistant that helps you search across all your apps, at once. With Findr, you can: 1. Cut down time spent on searching for information. 2. Stop asking for links and documents - improve team collaboration and productivity. 3. Gather r...
ReactiveSearch
reactivesearch.io
ReactiveSearch.io enables businesses to build the best app search experience with industry leading UI components, a control plane to deploy changes in realtime and provides actionable analytics for search. It works out of the box with Elasticsearch and OpenSearch.
Outmind
outmind.ai
Outmind gives you instant access to your documents, emails, conversations... to make you gain time, quality and efficiency. With Outmind, you don't re-create existing documents: you can start from internal reference items. Our machine-learning algorithms automatically show the best results for each ...
Hebbia
hebbia.ai
Developer of user interfaces for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Hebbia’s Matrix product is a co-pilot for knowledge work used by finance, law, government, and pharmaceutical companies. Matrix accurately tackles the most complex tasks by breaking them down into understandable LLM actions. Use...
Constructor
constructor.io
The Product Discovery Platform that drives attractive product discovery moments in every channel across the entire shopper journey—from Search and Browse to Recommendations and Guided Selling. Built on the latest AI/ML search technology, Constructor's Native Commerce Core learns from every customer ...
ExpertRec
expertrec.com
Expertrec's custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. It is also a great google site search replacement Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correctExpertrec's affordable custo...
Hawksearch
hawksearch.com
Hawksearch is an Artificial Intelligence driven personalized search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to ensure brands have innovative tools to deliver an accurate, relevant search experiences enabling users to find the relevant...
Cludo
cludo.com
Cludo is an intelligent search tool designed to simplify the lives of web and marketing teams through automation and meaningful data. We make search easy for both you and your end users. Cludo optimizes the way organizations and their customers connect with and use information. Our easy-to-use site ...
Site Search 360
sitesearch360.com
Smart, fast, highly customizable search for your website. - Index your site pages, products, YouTube videos, FAQs, and documents (PDF, DOC, XLS, PPT). - - Use our powerful crawler, provide a sitemap, upload a feed, use our API, or combine all methods at once to successfully index your content. - Get...
SearchStax
searchstax.com
Powerful Search Made Easy SearchStax is the easiest and fastest way for marketers and developers to deliver the most powerful, relevant and robust search experiences. We offer end-to-end software solutions ranging from managed hosted Solr infrastructure on the backend to advanced and personalized si...
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box は、あらゆる電子商取引プラットフォームに適した製品検索および発見ソリューションです。 Luigi's Box マジックは、サイト上の検索とナビゲーション要素のパフォーマンスに関するすべての関連情報を提供する詳細な分析ダッシュボードから始まります。プラットフォームのパフォーマンスについて詳しく学び、AI を活用した検索、レコメンダー、製品リストのおかげで最良の結果を保証します。可能な限り効率的に製品を発見するための究極のツールを訪問者に提供します。 Luigi's Box は、あなたとあなたの顧客が楽しんで使えるソフトウェアです。
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda Enterprise Search は、企業全体の生成 AI 検索で洞察を解き放ちます。新しい AI を活用した検索および分析エンジンは、結果を提供するだけでなく、コンテキスト、分析、組織の深い理解を提供します。 Akooda Enterprise Search は、さまざまなデータ タイプ、形式、ソースを簡単に処理できるように調整されており、関連性があり、コンテキストに適合した回答を提供します。
QBox
qbox.ai
QBox は、会話型 AI アプリケーションをテストするための包括的でカスタマイズ可能なアプリケーションを提供する優れたツールです。これにより、テストプロセスが簡素化および加速され、精度が向上し、ユーザーが高品質のデジタルアシスタントを提供できるようになります。 QBox は、(選択した NLP プロバイダーに対して) どこでパフォーマンスが行われ、どこでパフォーマンスが行われないのか、およびその理由を視覚化して理解することで、チャットボット トレーニング データを分析およびベンチマークします。チャットボット モデルのテスト、理解、修正がすべて数分で行われます。 QBox は、チャットボット...
Raffle
raffle.ai
人間的で使いやすい検索 革新的な企業は、Raffle のソフトウェアと API を使用して検索機能を強化し、知識の共有を促進し、顧客と従業員の行動とニーズについての深い洞察を獲得します。 Web サイト検索、職場検索、アプリ内検索などの当社の検索ソリューションを使用すると、企業は既存のコンテンツを簡単に整理して最適化できます。 Raffle Search を使用すると、検索プロセスを合理化し、データを最大限に活用できます。当社は AI を使用して、やり取りを追跡し、傾向のある質問、知識のギャップ、解決率などのデータ洞察に行動分析を活用することで、企業の顧客と従業員の理解を向上させ、それによって...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services は、市場をリードするパーソナライゼーションおよび顧客データ プラットフォームのプロバイダーです。当社のソリューションにより、ブランドはチャネル全体でのユーザーの行動を認識し、パーソナライズされた推奨事項を提供し、顧客データ プラットフォームからすべてのチャネルでデータを有効化することができます。野心的なブランド数百社がすでに、より高いコンバージョン率、より効率的なワークフロー、より良いユーザーエクスペリエンスを実現するために Raptor を使用しています。詳細については、https://www.raptorservices.com/ をご覧ください。
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider は、クラウドベースのエンタープライズ検索エンジンを使用して正確な検索結果を提供します。 Keyspider を使用すると、時間やコストを追加することなく、独自にカスタマイズされた Web サイト検索を構築できます。 Keyspider は顧客の要件を理解し、検索クエリに対して適切な結果を提供します。より良い検索エクスペリエンスとコンバージョンの向上への道を開く Web サイト向けのソリューション。あらゆる手段を講じるサービスとしての検索により、顧客が顧客の Web サイトを移動する方法を再定義する予定です。カスタマイズされた検索により、メディア全体の関連性が高まります。
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks は、企業が情報にアクセスし、すべての従業員が情報を活用できるように支援する AI 生産性プラットフォームです。 Dash AI ナレッジ アシスタントは、仕事関連の質問に即座に回答し、関連コンテンツを生成し、ドキュメント、メッセージ、タスクなどを検索します。 Web インターフェイスに加えて、Dash AI には堅牢な Slack 統合もあります。会社の Slack チャネルに追加すると、よくある質問に自動応答できます。 Dashworks は現在、企業の技術スタック全体にわたる 20 以上のアプリケーションと統合しています。
AddSearch
addsearch.com
AI を活用したサイト検索とフィルタリングで、市場最高の ROI を実現します。 最も推奨されるサイト検索ソリューションを使用して、Web サイトのコンバージョンを増やします。 AddSearch クローラーまたは API を使用して、あらゆるプラットフォームの完全な実装サポートと迅速なセットアップを利用できます。
Doofinder
doofinder.com
スマート サイト検索で e コマースをアップグレード 関連性の高い AI を活用した検索結果を提供し、顧客のショッピング エクスペリエンスを最適化しながら、売上を向上させます。
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica は、収益チーム向けの会話型 AI の大手プロバイダーです。 Revenue Digital Assistants を使用して、ライフサイクル全体を通じて収益を引き出します。
Unleash
getunleash.io
友人は、友人に独自の機能フラグ システムを構築させることはできません。 Unleash の機能管理は大企業を念頭に置いて構築されているため、自分で構築する必要はありません。私たちはオープンソース、プライベート、安全であり、すぐに使用できる最も複雑なセットアップに対応します。
Clerk.io
clerk.io
制限のない Cookie を使用しないパーソナライゼーション。 Clerk.io は、カスタマー ジャーニー全体にわたってパーソナライゼーションと関連性を強化し、サイト検索、製品の推奨、電子メール、ソーシャル メディア、広告全体で自動的に売上を伸ばします。
Collato
collato.com
即座に答えが得られ、労力はかかりません。チームの総合的な頭脳を紹介します。すべてのツールにわたって分散した製品情報を一目で見つけられるため、時間を節約できます。