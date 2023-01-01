WebCatalog

Screenfluence

Screenfluence

WebCatalogをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalogをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：screenfluence.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalogにあるScreenfluenceのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Screenfluence is a proprietary cloud based Digital Signage Content Management Software. We provide businesses with the ability to remotely manage and showcase their digital content on any display. With Screenfluence, update content within seconds by logging into our web app from any internet-enabled device. We combine the powerful use of Instagram into our digital displays to help showcase your product.

ウェブサイト： screenfluence.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはScreenfluenceによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

こちらもおすすめ

Spectrio

Spectrio

spectrio.com

Yodeck

Yodeck

yodeck.com

Signagelive

Signagelive

signagelive.com

Fugo

Fugo

fugo.ai

Opti Signs

Opti Signs

optisigns.com

Screenly

Screenly

screenly.io

Pebbley

Pebbley

pebblely.com

Pickcel

Pickcel

pickcel.com

embed signage

embed signage

embedsignage.com

Skykit

Skykit

skykit.com

Openflow

Openflow

getopenflow.com

Symbaloo

Symbaloo

symbaloo.com

製品

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.