Screenfluence is a proprietary cloud based Digital Signage Content Management Software. We provide businesses with the ability to remotely manage and showcase their digital content on any display. With Screenfluence, update content within seconds by logging into our web app from any internet-enabled device. We combine the powerful use of Instagram into our digital displays to help showcase your product.

ウェブサイト： screenfluence.com

