代替案 - Salesbricks
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot は、マーケティング、販売、顧客サービス、CRM ソフトウェアの完全なプラットフォームに加えて、ビジネスの成長を支援する方法論、リソース、サポートを提供します。無料のツールから始めて、成長に合わせてアップグレードしてください。
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho の一連のオンライン生産性向上ツールと SaaS アプリケーションを使用して、ビジネス全体を運営します。世界中で 5,000 万人を超えるユーザーが当社を信頼しています。永久無料プランをお試しください。
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc は、SaaS ソフトウェアを提供するアメリカのソフトウェア会社です。このプラットフォームは販売プロセス ソフトウェアを提供します。 PandaDoc はカリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに拠点を置き、ベラルーシのミンスクとフロリダ州セントピーターズバーグに主なオフィスを置いています。電子署名、ワークフロー管理、ドキュメント ビルダー、CPQ 機能が組み込まれたサービスとしてのドキュメント自動化ソフトウェア。
Fiverr Workspace
workspace.fiverr.com
フリーランサーや中小企業に最適なクライアント管理ツール。よりスマートな請求、提案、時間追跡、支払いと契約 以前はAND.CO.
Keap
keap.com
Keap は、ビジネスの成長、顧客サービスの向上、売上の増加に役立ちます。ビジネス ニーズに合わせて、Keap Grow、Keap Pro、または Infusionsoft by Keap をお選びください。無料トライアルを開始してください。
Dropbox DocSend
docsend.com
当社の安全なドキュメント共有プラットフォームを無料でお試しください。文書がいつ開かれ、どのページが読まれたのかが瞬時にわかります。
Accelo
accelo.com
プロジェクト、リテイナー、販売、サービスの管理を簡素化します。クライアントデータベース全体の可視性を高め、プロセスを改善し、専門知識にもっと時間を費やします。
Better Proposals
betterproposals.io
Better Proposals を使用すると、プロフェッショナルなビジネス提案書を半分の時間で送信できます。詳細な分析とデジタル署名を使用して、より多くの取引を成立させます。
RFPIO
rfpio.com
RFPIO は、販売提案プロセスの改善に役立つ RFP ソフトウェアを提供します。デモをスケジュールすると、RFP の応答時間をすぐに短縮できます。
Canopy
canopytax.com
Canopy は、CRM、文書管理、クライアント ポータル アプリ、ワークフロー、支払い、時間、請求を含むクラウドベースの会計実務管理ソフトウェアです。
Qwilr
qwilr.com
すべての取引を封印します。目立つ、世界クラスのバイヤーエクスペリエンスを提供するウェブベースの提案で、より多くの利益を獲得します。
Quotient
quotientapp.com
数千の企業が顧客に 5 つ星の見積もりを提供するために Quotient を選択しています。 Quotient は販売プロセスを整理し、見栄えを良くします。
Nusii
nusii.com
Word、InDesign、PDF と格闘するのはやめましょう。 Nusii を使用すると、毎回、より短い時間で美しい提案書を作成できます。
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring は、ソフトウェアやその他のオンライン デジタル製品を販売する企業にフルサービスの電子商取引プラットフォームを提供するサービスとしてのソフトウェア (SaaS) 企業です。
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress は、Amazon と eBay の販売者向けの市場をリードするインテリジェントな価格再設定ソリューションであり、売上と利益率の向上を可能にします。
Paddle
paddle.com
B2B および B2C SaaS による世界的なコンバージョンの増加、チャーンの削減、コンプライアンスの維持、迅速なスケールアップを支援します。
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap は、e コマース、B2B、SaaS 企業向けのオンライン決済ソリューションであり、オンライン ビジネス向けのグローバルな決済処理および決済ゲートウェイ ソリューションに特化しています。
Loopio
loopio.com
提案への応答プロセスを変更し、成長を解き放ちます。 800 社以上の企業が RFP、DDQ、セキュリティ質問書に回答するために Loopio を使用している理由をご覧ください。
Quoter
quoter.com
IT 販売見積ソフトウェアは、決して同じものになることはありません。 Quoter は、プロフェッショナル サービスの買い手と売り手の間の摩擦を取り除く、見積りから現金までのプラットフォームです。今すぐ販売プロセスをアップグレードしましょう。
Ansarada
ansarada.com
Ansarada の高度な仮想データ ルーム ソリューションを使用すると、常に最高の結果が得られます。レガシーなデータルームを捨てて、今すぐ世界トップのディールメーカーに加わりましょう。
Momenteo
momenteo.com
フリーランサーが仕事、経費、旅費などを追跡できるように設計された、ユーザーフレンドリーな会計ソリューションです。
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
原価見積ソフトウェアはどのようにして CNC 機械工場の売上を伸ばすことができるでしょうか?オンライン CNC 見積もりを即時提供することで、機械工場が顧客の変化するニーズに対応できるようになります。社内で使用して、RFQ の応答時間を数分に短縮したり、DigiFabster の機械工場見積ソフトウェアを使用してサイトで 24 時間 365 日オンライン見積と注文を提供したりできます。
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave は、世界の消費者ブランドや小売業者にデジタル棚分析と動的な価格設定ソリューションを提供する SaaS ベースのデジタル コマース実現プラットフォームです。同社のデジタルコマース実現およびチャネル最適化プラットフォームにより、世界の消費者ブランドや小売業者は売上の成長を加速し、市場シェアを拡大し、大規模な利益を上げて競争できるようになります。デジタル チャネルの立ち上げが増えるにつれ、DataWeave の顧客は同社独自のテクノロジーを活用して、各オンライン チャネル全体で優れたパフォーマンス測定機能を獲得し、より賢明で迅速な意思決定を支援します。 DataWeave の...
Upwex
upwex.io
AI を使用してフリーランサーや企業の Upwork 上の成果を向上させるブラウザ拡張機能。 Upwork 用 AI ツール: 職務評価、提案生成、CRM 同期。
Pricer24
pricer24.com
流通業者、ベンダー、メーカーにとっての複雑な意思決定: MSRP の管理、市場と傾向の分析、市場レポート、製品分析、動的価格設定。
Jiga
jiga.io
サプライヤーを組織のコミュニケーション スタックと同期します。 RFQ、PO、注文ステータスの追跡を自動化します。
Orgzit
orgzit.com
Excel の柔軟性を備えたエンタープライズ CRM の機能。メーカー担当者と代理店向けのオールインワン販売システム。分散したスプレッドシートから単一の集中アプリケーションに移行することで、販売、見積、サービス、財務を合理化します。
Bidsketch
bidsketch.com
Bidsketch 提案ソフトウェアを使用すると、プロ仕様のクライアント提案を 50% 短縮して作成、電子署名、追跡できます。
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora はサブスクリプション管理のリーダーです。 Zuora の高度な請求ツール スイートを使用して、成功するサブスクリプション ビジネスを構築し、成長させましょう。
Rev.io
rev.io
Rev.io provides sophisticated billing-as-a-service (BaaS) to communications companies, wireless and IoT providers, and voice and network MSPs. Rev.io enables clients managing sophisticated subscription billing models with the industry’s most complete quote-to-cash financial processing experience to ...
Zbizlink
zbizlink.com
Zbizlink is a dynamic, cloud-based proposal management tool that combines six core business applications into a single software to help small to corporate proposal teams automate the proposal process. Zbizlink is all-inclusive. More than just a proposal management tool, it’s engineered to ease gover...
Scaido.io
scaido.io
A service for automating business sales processes, which speeds up and simplifies the preparation of quotes, estimates and commercial proposals, in conjunction with your CRM system, like Pipedrive or HubSpot
Propoze
propoze.app
Propoze is an easy-to-use proposal management software that allows users to quickly create and share sales proposals. It stands out among its competitors due to its simplicity and ease of use. Its drag-and-drop proposal builder helps users create proposals in just minutes - and every proposal looks ...
Dasseti
dasseti.com
Dasseti (formerly Diligend) is an award-winning software provider that helps institutional investors, investment consultants and investment managers meet the rigorous demands for data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting and compliance at every stage of the investment lifecycle. Dasseti Collect...
Proposeful
proposeful.com
Proposeful is the perfect solution to send proposals and contracts, track when clients open them and close sales faster with electronic signature.
Pitch Power
pitchpower.ai
Generate business services proposals and discover leads for your independent, agency or enterprise using Pitch Power’s fine tuned AI software. Save time. Increase volume. Convert more. Win back your time.
Estii
estii.com
Estimation software for solution providers. Estii helps service businesses estimate, price and win more profitable business. Sales, solutions and delivery teams can collaborate on estimates in real-time, iterating on scope and schedule and exporting high quality commercial proposals in an instant.
Bidhive
bidhive.com
Plan, manage and track your company’s bid management activity all in one place. Bidhive has been developed specifically to help organisations unify their sales, pre-contracts and bid teams to make the time-sensitive bid process faster and more efficient. We go a step further and provide executives w...
Apropo
apropo.io
Apropo is a proposal automation tool specifically for software development companies and specialists. Make your project estimates more accurate, win more deals and never miss the budget again thanks to real-time estimate vs. reality reporting.
EZsign
ezsign.ca
Try eZsign FOR FREE. Flexible pricing plans. Top-tier security. Designed for Canadian businesses.
uman.ai
uman.ai
By utilizing uman's AI assistant, companies can streamline key business functions such as proposal creation, client support and employee onboarding. It breaks down data barriers silos and boosts accessibility and reusability of information within the company. The result is less stress for sales, pre...
Tango
tangoagreements.com
Client engagement software for creative agencies. Streamline proposal approval, automate invoicing and payment, and simplify purchasing of add-on services.
DeepStream
deep.stream
With DeepStream you can finally save your procurement team from wasting their time running source to contract processes using manual tools, and get them back to strategic work that will add business value. As a best-of-breed e-sourcing platform, we are poised to help teams move from business require...
CV Partner
cvpartner.com
CV Partner is a SaaS tool to automate how you manage CV Resumes and Case Studies for bids and proposals. With CV Partner, you can tailor your company's CV Resumes and past projects/cases for tenders, bids or RFPs. Also, the tool allow for effortless tailoring and exporting of CVs and Case Studies to...
Fresh Proposals
freshproposals.com
Fresh Proposals is online proposal management tool that allows sales team to craft stunning proposals with interactive quotes and eSignature to impress prospects. Use proposal insights to close more deals.
RFP360
rfp360.com
RFP360 empowers sourcing and procurement teams to centralize their RFx issuing process — collecting insights, evaluating proposals and working with colleagues and vendors in a single, digital workspace. In addition to making smarter buying choices, customers improve efficiency, mitigate risk and inc...
Ombud
ombud.com
Built on a foundation of expertise in sales engineering & response management, Ombud serves enterprise-level RevOps teams. Our platform combines content collaboration, project management, & machine learning to streamline the creation of client-facing Sales & Business Development documentation. We mo...
QorusDocs
qorusdocs.com
QorusDocs is a Seattle, WA based AI-powered proposal management software provider that automates the creation of critical RFP responses and proposals that stand out and win deals. The company supports enterprise proposal and sales teams from companies like WSP, MinterEllison, Insight, CDW, Kramer Le...
Stigg
stigg.io
Stigg は、実装が簡単で、適応可能な価格設定およびパッケージング管理プラットフォームです。不必要な複雑さや無関係な詳細が排除されるため、あらゆる料金プランをわずか数分で実装できます。すべての適切な抽象化と統合が行われたため、構築と保守に時間を費やす必要はありません。
Spresso
spresso.com
Spresso モジュラー SaaS ソリューションは、価格設定、データ プライバシー、顧客 LTV、顧客離れに関する現実の課題に対応して小売業者によって構築されています。 Spresso の洞察は、機械学習、高度な分析、AI を活用してデータから利益を引き出します。
Pricemoov
pricemoov.com
Pricemoov は、企業がデジタル コマースを強化し、市場動向に適応し、営業チームを強化するのを支援する、次世代の価格管理および最適化ソリューションを提供する世界的なプロバイダーです。強力なデータ サイエンス、エンドツーエンドの自動化、直感的なユーザー エクスペリエンスを備えたクラウドネイティブの Pricemoov プラットフォームにより、B2B および B2C 企業はインテリジェントな価格設定で収益の可能性を解き放つことができます。
ParityDeals
paritydeals.com
ParityDeals API を使用して製品の価格設定とプロモーションを合理化します 当社の API は、場所ごとの価格設定、フェスティバルなどの包括的なデータベースへのリアルタイム アクセスを提供し、製品の機能を簡単に強化し、ユーザーにシームレスなエクスペリエンスを提供できるようにします。
Competitoor
competitoor.com
Competitor は価格インテリジェンスのためのサービスです。当社は競合他社の価格を追跡し、価格戦略の策定を支援します。
Boardfy
boardfy.com
世界最速の価格追跡および動的価格設定プラットフォーム Boardfy を使用すると、競合他社や販売代理店の追跡、自動価格変更、Google ショッピング キャンペーンの最適化などを行うことができます。
ProductEngine
productengine.app
価格表をすべての関係者とリアルタイムで共有します。 ProductEngine を使用して価格を統合し、ビジネス自動化への取り組みを開始してください。
Minderest
minderest.com
Minderest は、価格とカタログのインテリジェンスにおけるヨーロッパのリーダーであり、40 か国以上に 400 以上の顧客を抱えています。 2012 年に設立された Minderest は、市場に初めて登場したプライス インテリジェンス企業の 1 つです。 Minderest は、競合他社の価格を必要とする小売業者や、自社の価格戦略が流通チャネル全体で尊重されているかどうかを確認したいメーカーと協力しています。 Media-Saturn、Telefonica、Auchan、Carrefour、Sony、L'Oreal などの企業は、価格戦略の改善に関して当社を信頼しています。
Minoa
minoa.io
Minoa は、サンフランシスコを拠点とするバリューイネーブルメント プラットフォームで、営業チームがより高い販売効率とより大きな取引を促進するビジネス ケースを構築できるように支援します。調達チームと財務チームがより多くの取引を精査している時代において、ROI と強力なビジネスケースを提供することがこれまで以上に重要になっています。営業リーダーシップ チームは Minoa を使用して、チームが最新の購買委員会に合わせた一貫性のある定型的なビジネス ケースを構築できるようにします。
ProPricer
propricer.com
ProPricer は、提案価格設定の開発、提出、評価、交渉、監査における効率と精度を最大化するソリューションを生み出すために構築された提案価格設定ソフトウェアです。 ProPricer を使用すると、過去の提案データの保存からさまざまなレポートの簡単な作成に至るまで、政府請負業者が迅速かつ簡単にカスタム提案を作成し、what-if 分析を実行し、すべての提案データを 1 つのソフトウェア プラットフォームで統合できるようになります。 1984 年に設立された ProPricer は、米国の防衛請負業者上位 10 社を含む世界中の組織から信頼されています。同社は、顧客のニーズを製品の機能や拡張...
Togai
togai.com
Togai の信頼できる計測および請求プラットフォームを使用して、使用量ベースの価格設定モデルを開始します。あらゆる規模の規模に対応できるように構築された従量制の課金インフラストラクチャ。
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC は、競争の激しいデータ市場のパイオニアとして、多くの旅行業界や小売業界の顧客に Web データの抽出と分析を提供してきました。 QL2 は、オンデマンドのデータ取得、価格監視、品揃えの最適化、製品のマッチング、実用的な洞察を通じて真の競争上の優位性を提供します。当社の包括的なリアルタイム分析は、クライアントが競合他社を上回る収益性の高い意思決定を行うのに役立ちます。 QL2 を選ぶ理由• QL2 は、競争力のある価格設定データに最適なソリューションを提供します。 • お客様が情報に基づいて収益性の高い価格設定と在庫の決定を行うのにかかる時間と費用を削減するの...